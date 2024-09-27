Money being deducted automatically every month: Here's how to stop UPI AutoPay

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPI AutoPay

We all use various utility services like electricity, water, gas, internet, and more. These services are chargeable on a monthly or yearly basis. We end bills at the end of the month or year. To increase convenience and to help people pay their bills on time, NPCI has launched AutoPay for UPI users which allows them to pay their recurring bills on time. Apart from utility services, AutoPay is also available for app subscription and online services. If your account automatically gets debited for a specific amount every month or year automatically there are high chances you or someone else on your behalf have activated AutoPay for some service on your UPI account.

You can check which services have access to AutoPay on your UPI account by following these steps.

A step-by-step guide on how to manage AutoPay on a UPI account

These steps are similar for other UPI apps. Here's how you can do it on PhonePe.

Step 1: Go to your UPI app.

Step 2: Click on your profile photo in top left corner.

Step 3: Under the Payment Management section look for AutoPay.

Step 4: Click on it and you will get services that have access to AutoPay.

Step 5: Click on the service and then ‘pause’ if you want to pause AutoPay. You can also delete AutoPay by scrolling down and tapping on ‘Delete AutoPay’.

