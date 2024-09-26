Apps track your data even when you uninstall them: Here's how to revoke permissions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Android apps

Smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives. They are not just used for making calls and sending messages, but also for digital payments and banking. Our smartphones contain a wealth of personal information, including documents, photos, apps, social media details, and location data. If this information falls into the wrong hands, it can lead to fraud.

Many apps on smartphones require certain permissions to function. Even after uninstalling these apps, they may continue to collect your personal information. In such a scenario, it's important to review and manage these permissions promptly. Below are the steps to check and revoke app permissions on your smartphone:

How to check and revoke app permissions on your smartphone

1. Go to the settings of your smartphone.

2. Find and tap on "Google Services".

3. Navigate to the "Manage Your Google Account" section.

4. Tap on "Data & Privacy".

5. Scroll down to find the "Third-party apps and services" option.

6. You'll see a list of apps and services that have access to your Google account, including greyed-out entries for apps you've deleted. Select these apps one by one and delete all associated activities.

By following these steps, you can prevent these apps from collecting your personal information even after they have been uninstalled. Simply deleting the app without removing the associated activities may allow app developers to continue accessing your data.

Meanwhile, smartphones are used for many activities, including money transfers. But be careful - hackers are using fake calls and messages to trick people into financial fraud. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) advises you to watch out for fake calls and messages.

To help, the government has launched the Chakshu portal. You can report fake calls and messages there. The DoT and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) have told telecom companies to take action. DoT recommends reporting fake calls and messages through its official channels. Here is a guide on how to report spam calls, SMS on the Chakshu portal.

