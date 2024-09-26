Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts with impressive discount on iPhone 13

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has started from midnight today (September 26). The sale is currently open for Amazon Prime members and regular customers will get access to the sale starting midnight tomorrow (September 27). During the sale, buyers can avail impressive discounts on a range of products including smartphones and large appliances. Interested buyers can also get an extra discount with selected bank debit and credit cards. Amazon is currently offering a 10 percent discount with SBI credit and debit cards.

Those who were planning to buy an iPhone and waiting for the prices to drop can get one on Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale. During the sale, Amazon is offering a heavy discount on the iPhone 13. The smartphone is listed for Rs 59,600 on Amazon. As a part of the sale discount, Amazon is offering the iPhone 13 for Rs 41,999.

Interested buyers can also avail extra Rs 2,000 discount with SBI Bank credit cards. These offers will reduce the effective price of iPhone 13 to Rs 39,999.

iPhone 13 specifications

The iPhone 13 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina display with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The display is shielded by Ceramic Shield glass. It comes pre-installed with iOS 15 and is eligible for an upgrade to iOS 18. The iPhone 13 is offered with a maximum of 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For capturing memories, it is equipped with a dual camera setup at the back featuring 12 + 12-megapixel sensors, and a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It runs on a 3240mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available for purchase on Amazon at the price equivalent to the base model of the Galaxy S23. The smartphone will receive a substantial discount of Rs 80,000. Amazon is presenting a compelling offer for the purchase of this phone, which boasts numerous impressive features, such as a 200MP camera.

ALSO READ: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy Smart TVs as low as Rs 6,000, know-how