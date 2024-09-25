Follow us on Image Source : FILE Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy Smart TVs as low as Rs 6,000, know-how

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 is almost here, and it's bringing unbelievable deals on smart TVs. Whether you're looking for a 32-inch, 43-inch, or even a 55-inch screen, this sale has something for everyone. With discounts on top brands like Thomson, Infinix, Kodak, Foxsky, and MarQ, you can turn your living room into a home theatre without breaking the bank.

Sale dates and offer details

The Flipkart Big Billion Days (BBD) Sale 2024 kicks off on September 27, and major brands have already begun revealing their irresistible offers. Thomson is leading the charge with smart TVs available for less than Rs 6,000. But they are not the only ones, as there are great deals from Infinix, Kodak, and MarQ, all with heavy discounts.

Thomson’s Smart TV at Rs 5,999

Thomson is offering its 24 Alpha001 Smart TV for just Rs 5,999 during the sale. This affordable model provides all the essential features for a smart TV experience. Plus, if you take advantage of additional bank offers, you can lower the price even further.

Infinix Smart TV at 55 per cent off

Infinix is offering a 55 per cent discount on its HD Ready LED Smart Linux TV 2024 Edition. Originally priced at Rs 16,999, you can now grab this 32-inch smart TV for just Rs 7,500. And yes, more savings are possible with bank offers!

Kodak's 46 per cent discount deal

Kodak is also stepping into the spotlight with its HD Ready LED Smart Linux TV 2024 Edition. Originally priced at Rs 14,999, you can now purchase it for Rs 7,999, thanks to a whopping 46 per cent discount.

MarQ by Flipkart: Huge discounts across models

MarQ by Flipkart is offering massive discounts on multiple models. The 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Coolita TV, originally priced at Rs 21,000, is available for Rs 7,799 after a 62 per cent discount. Their 24-inch HD Ready LED Smart Linux TV is also available at a bargain price of Rs 6,499, down from Rs 19,990.

How to maximize savings

In addition to the discounts, Flipkart is offering bank-specific offers that could bring down the prices even more. Make sure to check out these offers and stack them with the sale prices for the best possible deal.

ALSO READ: Meta Connect 2024: Why you must NOT miss Mark Zuckerberg's live Keynote tonight?