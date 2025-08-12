World's thinnest phone? Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge leak reveals key features The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is set to become the world's thinnest 5G phone. According to a recent leak, its thickness will be even less than that of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge might be the thinnest phone ever made. A new report from tipster Ice Universe suggests that this smartphone will be thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge that launched this year. The leak also suggests the S26 Edge will offer better performance and a larger battery. Samsung is likely to launch this new model early next year. The company could potentially replace the Galaxy S26 Plus model, a move similar to what Apple is doing with its iPhone 17 series.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge expected features:

Feature Expected details (based on leaks) Design 5.5mm thickness (potentially the world's thinnest 5G phone) Display Likely to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen (based on S25 Edge) Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC with a main speed of 3.63GHz and two powerful cores at 4.74GHz RAM 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X RAM Battery 4,200mAh carbon silicon battery (an upgrade from S25 Edge's 3,900mAh) Main Camera 200MP sensor Ultrawide Camera 50MP lens Front Camera No details revealed OS/Software Not specified, but likely the latest version of One UI Pricing Expected to be around Rs 1 lakh Release Date Early next year

Thinnest design and upgraded battery

The Galaxy S26 Edge is rumoured to be just 5.5mm thick, which is 0.3mm thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge's 5.8mm profile. If true, this would make it the world's thinnest 5G phone to date. The phone could feature a larger 4,200mAh carbon silicon battery. This will be an upgrade from the 3,900mAh battery in the Galaxy S25 Edge. Earlier leaks had hinted at a 4,400mAh battery, but Samsung has not yet officially confirmed any details.

Performance and camera upgrades

A Samsung phone with the model number "SM-S947U" has been spotted on Geekbench, and it's thought to be the Galaxy S26 Edge. According to the listing, this smartphone will feature the new Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor. It is designed to make the phone run smoothly and efficiently. It will have a main speed of 3.63GHz, along with two powerful cores that can reach speeds of up to 4.74GHz for tasks that require extra power.

The phone is also expected to get a major camera upgrade, featuring a 200MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens, a significant jump from the 12MP ultrawide camera on this year's model.

Furthermore, a new report suggests that both the Ultra and Edge models in the Galaxy S26 series will feature 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X RAM, which would be the biggest performance upgrade yet. The standard model will likely come with regular RAM.

For context, the Galaxy S25 Edge features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB of storage, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The new S26 Edge is expected to have a price of around Rs 1 lakh.

