OnePlus Nord CE 5 gets massive price drop to Rs 18,000: Here's how to get deal The price of the OnePlus Nord CE 5 has been drastically reduced. This OnePlus phone features a 7100mAh battery and is available for thousands of rupees less than its launch price.

New Delhi:

The recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 5, which is an upgrade to last year's Nord CE 4, has received a significant price cut. This phone is the first from OnePlus to feature a massive 7,100mAh battery. The company has been focusing on larger batteries this year, with all its new phones—from the OnePlus Nord 13 to the Nord CE 5—coming with a battery of 6,000mAh or more.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 discount offers

The phone originally started at Rs 24,999. It is now available for thousands less on Amazon. During the Freedom Sale, you can buy the base model for a starting price of Rs 22,999, which includes a discount of Rs 2,000 available with ICICI Bank credit cards.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is available in three storage variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB at Rs 24,999

8GB RAM + 256GB at Rs 26,999

12GB RAM + 256GB at Rs 28,999

In addition to the price drop, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI and exchange offers on the purchase. You can exchange your old smartphone to save up to Rs 23,500. If your old smartphone manages to fetch Rs 5,000, you can get this smartphone for just Rs 18,000.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 features

Feature Details Display 6.77-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1430 nits peak brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex Operating System OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 RAM Up to 12GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 Battery 7,100mAh with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging Rear Camera 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera Front Camera 16MP for selfies and video calls Connectivity Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.4, In-display fingerprint sensor AI Features Google Gemini integration

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 boasts a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports a peak brightness of up to 1430 nits.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor and runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. It includes AI features powered by Google Gemini. The device offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The standout feature is its 7,100mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging.

For photography, the phone has a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It also includes a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.4, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

