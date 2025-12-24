When is Gemini replacing Google Assistant? Here’s the official roadmap While Google initially planned to replace Assistant with Gemini on most mobile devices by late 2025, that transition has been delayed.

New Delhi:

Google has officially delayed its plan to replace Google Assistant with Gemini on most Android devices. While the transition was originally slated for completion by the end of 2025, the company now states it requires more time to ensure a seamless user experience.

In a recent update to its support page, Google confirmed it is adjusting the rollout timeline. The company now aims to transition Assistant users to Gemini throughout 2026, though a precise month-by-month roadmap has not yet been disclosed.

The phased retirement of Google Assistant

Since the launch of Gemini, expectations have mounted regarding the retirement of Google Assistant. Over the past several months, Gemini has already begun absorbing core Assistant functions, such as smart home device control.

By 2026, Google Assistant is expected to disappear from most mobile devices and will likely be removed from app stores. This transition isn't limited to phones; Google is actively working to bring Gemini to a wider ecosystem, including:

Tablets and Smartwatches

Cars and Headphones

Smart Speakers and TVs

A new era of AI assistance

Google Assistant first launched in 2016 as a pioneer in hands-free help. Now, nearly a decade later, the Gemini integration (first announced for Android in 2024) marks the next evolution of that vision.

Currently, the Gemini app is available in over 200 countries and supports more than 40 languages. It already handles many legacy Assistant tasks—such as playing music, setting timers, and executing lock-screen actions—while adding modern AI capabilities like the recently launched video verification tool for the Gemini app and web interface.

Gemini 3 Flash

Google has recently expanded its Gemini 3 family with the launch of Gemini 3 Flash. Positioned alongside Gemini 3 Pro and Gemini 3 DeepThink, this latest model delivers 'frontier-level' intelligence with a focus on speed and efficiency. It offers developers and users enhanced reasoning, faster response times, and significantly lower token costs for high-volume workflows.

