AI in 2026: After Ghibli art and Google Gemini trends, what’s coming next year? Following a year dominated by viral AI image trends, here is a look at the next wave of AI innovations set to take over social media in 2026.

New Delhi:

In late 2022, ChatGPT made its debut, showcasing exciting new possibilities with artificial intelligence. However, in its early days, the technology faced some important challenges, like sometimes providing incorrect information, using outdated knowledge, and struggling with creating good images and videos. To tackle these issues, major tech companies poured lots of resources into improving the technology. Gradually, AI became a reliable tool for research and generating high-quality written content.

2025: The rise of multimodality

By 2025, AI has gone fully multimodal, capable of understanding and processing text, voice, and image commands simultaneously. Modern models have significantly reduced hallucinations and are trained on much more recent datasets.

This year, social media was flooded with trends powered by generative AI image generation capabilities. ChatGPT-4o, which has significantly enhanced its ability to create images, played a big role in making artificial intelligence more popular. The interest was so high that, at one point, too many users tried to generate artwork inspired by Studio Ghibli at the same time, causing OpenAI's servers to become overwhelmed.

Google remained a fierce competitor, rolling out its "Nano Banana" image generation model. This tool is known for its impressive ability to create lifelike images, making it a favorite among people who enjoy making high-quality digital art.

2026: The year of AI video

Currently, tech giants like Google, OpenAI, and xAI are focusing their efforts on perfecting video generation. In 2025, we started to see new models that made videos more consistent and reliable. However, 2026 is expected to be the year when this technology really reaches its full potential and becomes much more advanced.

By 2026, social media trends will likely shift from static images to AI-generated videos. Companies are likely to introduce new tools that let people try making realistic videos for free before they start charging for these features. This will give users a chance to play around with video creation before it becomes part of a paid service.

Deepfakes and guardrails

As technology continues to improve, deepfakes, realistic fake images and videos created by artificial intelligence, are becoming a significant worry. It’s getting harder for people to tell what’s real and what’s not. To address this issue, large technology companies are likely to put stronger rules in place for their AI systems. These measures aim to prevent misuse and help keep our digital environment safe.

