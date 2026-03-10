WhatsApp Sticker suggestions for iPhone users: How to use it?

New Delhi:

WhatsApp has just dropped a new feature that makes chatting a bit more fun for iOS users. Now, iPhone users can text, and they will see automatic sticker suggestions pop up, so you do not have to dig through your whole sticker collection every time you want to send the perfect one.

WhatsApp on iOS and a new feature

This update is out now for anyone who is using WhatsApp on iOS, so if you have got an iPhone, you are good to go once you update the app. The feature comes with WhatsApp version 26.8.76.

All you need to do is update the app from the Apple App Store, and you will find the new sticker suggestion tool waiting for you. If it is not showing up right away, a quick update usually does the trick. WABetaInfo—those folks who always catch new WhatsApp features before anyone else—spotted this one first.

How do these sticker suggestions actually work?

Follow these steps below:

Open a chat

Type an emoji

WhatsApp will instantly show you stickers that match what you typed

Let’s say you enter a heart emoji—the app will bring up heart-themed stickers you can send straight away. No more scrolling through pages of stickers. Just pick one and send it right from your keyboard.

Things to keep in mind

Users must note that WhatsApp only suggests stickers if they have already downloaded the same ones and have them in their library.

Want more options?

You can add new sticker packs, too.

Just tap the sticker or attachment icon in a chat, hit the little “+” sign, and browse through the available packs.

Download the ones you like, and they’ll show up in your suggestions next time.

You can even grab sticker packs from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and add them to WhatsApp—once they are installed, they will appear in your suggestions when you use related emojis.

Why does this matter?

Stickers are a huge part of how people chat and express these days, especially in places like India, where visual messages often say it better than words. With this update, WhatsApp makes it quicker and more fun to find the right sticker, so your conversations feel a bit more lively. Meta plans to roll this out to more devices soon, including Android, so everyone can get in on the new way to chat.