WhatsApp Sticker suggestions feature for iPhone users: New feature for Apple users

WhatsApp just added a new feature, and honestly, it’s a small change that makes chatting a lot more fun. Now, when you’re messaging someone on your iPhone, WhatsApp will automatically suggest stickers that match the emoji you type. No more scrolling endlessly through your sticker library—you just type an emoji, and the app does the rest.

Available in the Latest WhatsApp Version

This update is available for iOS users running WhatsApp version 26.8.76. If you’ve already updated, you can give it a spin right away. Didn’t get the feature yet? Just head over to the App Store and update your app—that usually does the trick. WABetaInfo, the folks who always seem to know what’s coming next for WhatsApp, confirmed that this feature is now live.

How the Sticker suggestion feature works

The new feature is designed to make sticker sharing faster and more intuitive.

Here’s how the new feature will work:

Open up a WhatsApp chat on your iPhone

Type the kind of expression or emoji

And watch as WhatsApp pops up sticker suggestions that match what you’re feeling.

You will see several stickers which might match your expression

Tap it, and then it will be sent instantly.

For example, type a heart emoji, and you will get a bunch of heart-themed stickers to pick from. It’s quick, it’s simple, and it saves you from digging through menus every time you want to send something fun.

How to add new sticker packs in WhatsApp

One thing to keep in mind – WhatsApp only suggests stickers you already have in your library. But you can easily add more. Just open any chat, tap the sticker icon, and then hit the “+” to browse new packs.

Download whatever catches your eye. You can even grab sticker packs from the App Store or Google Play, and once you add them to WhatsApp, they’ll show up in the suggestions too.

How useful will the new feature be for the Indian users?

Stickers are expressions! During a chat, these stickers could help us to share our emotions/expressions/feelings without actually typing the whole feeling.

In India, sharing emoticons is quite common for users, and stickers are getting on trend now, which are vivid, colourful and catching trends.

With this new feature, chats feel even more lively and personal. Meta’s rolling this update out to iOS now, but Android users should see it soon as well.