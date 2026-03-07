Hidden camera in hotel room? How to check if you are being watched in your hotel room

New Delhi:

Travelling for work or just escaping for a while? Most hotels, hostels, and Airbnbs are fine, but there have been plenty of stories about hidden cameras showing up in rooms when people least expect it. Sometimes, those cameras hide in plain sight—inside smoke detectors, wall chargers, alarm clocks, even air purifiers or TV boxes. It’s unsettling, and it’s a real privacy issue.

So, what can you do to protect yourself?

First, do not just drop your bags and get comfy. Take a few minutes to look around and check for anything that seems out of place, especially odd electronic devices. It’s a simple habit that helps you stay safe. And if you want a little backup, there’s a handy tool called the Fing app that can help.

What’s the Deal with the Fing App?

Fing is an app that scans the Wi-Fi network you’re using and shows you every device connected to it. It’s popular with people who like to keep an eye on their smart home gadgets or just want to know what’s happening on their network. You can download it on most phones, whether you use Android or iPhone.

Once you are connected to the hotel Wi-Fi, just run a scan with Fing. It’ll pull up a list of all the devices online—phones, laptops, smart TVs, routers, and, yes, IP cameras if any are lurking around.

How does the Fing app help you spot hidden cameras?

The Fing app cannot magically point out a camera hiding in a clock, but it does show you what’s connected to the Wi-Fi.

Here’s what you need to do:

Get on the hotel Wi-Fi

Open up Fing app

Let it scan.

You will get a list of devices – look for anything labelled as an IP camera, security camera, or just something you do not recognise.

If you spot a device that doesn’t make sense, you can dig deeper or go straight to the hotel staff. Just know, this trick only works if the hidden camera is actually hooked up to the same Wi-Fi you’re using.

Other simple ways to check for hidden cameras

Don’t stop with the app. Here are a few old-school tricks:

Check the usual hiding spots—smoke detectors, power outlets, vents in the bathroom.

Turn the lights off and use your phone’s flashlight. Sometimes, tiny camera lenses reflect light and give themselves away.

Open your phone’s camera and scan the room. Infrared lights from night-vision cameras show up as little glowing dots.

If you see a mirror that seems suspicious, check if it’s a two-way mirror.

A little attention goes a long way. These small steps make it harder for anyone to mess with your privacy.

How to stay safe in hotels?

Stick to trusted booking sites and verified hotels. Do not jump on random Wi-Fi networks. If you see something weird in your room, cover it up or ask to switch rooms. And if anything feels off, talk to the hotel staff or local authorities right away.