Smart TVs starting at Rs 5599 in Flipkart sale: Big discounts on Thomson TVs

New Delhi:

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale is live, and in case you are thinking about getting a new smart TV, this might be the best time. Prices have dropped drastically across a bunch of electronics, but smart TVs are really stealing the show. You can grab a Smart LED TV for as low as Rs 5,599, and honestly, it’s hard to remember when upgrading your TV was this affordable.

Most of the deals spotlight Thomson, a brand people turn to when they want decent smart features without burning a hole in their pocket. And it’s not just one or two models—there’s something for everyone, from compact 24-inch screens to massive 75-inch TVs, all slashed in price.

So, if you want to upgrade your living room setup or just need a second TV for your bedroom, these offers are tough to ignore.

The Thomson TM2490 24-inch Smart TV sits at just Rs 5,599.

Then there’s the Thomson Alpha 24-inch for Rs 6,799.

If you need something a bit bigger, then the Thomson Alpha 32-inch is available at a starting price of Rs 8,499, and another 32-inch model is going for Rs 7,299.

Across the board, prices have dropped by Rs 400 to Rs 1,000. Even at these prices, you still get support for major OTT apps, Wi-Fi, and all the smart features you actually care about.

Thinking bigger?

Flipkart’s got you covered there, too. The Thomson Alpha 40-inch Smart TV now starts at Rs 12,999, while the 43-inch 4K version is down to Rs 14,999. Both run on Android TV, so Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube are all just a click away.

The Thomson 55-inch 4K Smart TV is available from Rs 26,499.

It packs in HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, and TruSurround. With 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, you can stream without hiccups.

And if you are dreaming of a home theatre vibe, the 75-inch MiniQD 4K Smart TV is going for Rs 94,999. You get a stunning Mini QD display, booming 108W speakers, and a smooth Google TV interface.

Overall, if you want a small TV for a cosy space or you are ready to turn your living room into a theatre, these deals cover the whole range. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to buy, this is it.