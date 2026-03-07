Samsung raises prices of 6 smartphones under Galaxy A, M and F series: Check new prices here

New Delhi:

Samsung has just bumped up the prices for a bunch of its budget phones in India, and if you are planning to buy a Galaxy A, M, or F series model, you will probably feel the pinch. Depending on which phone and storage variant you look at, you are now paying anywhere from Rs 500 to Rs 3,000 more. Six Samsung models got hit with these hikes; most of them were launched last year—phones that have actually done pretty well in the budget and mid-range crowds.

Vivo and Oppo have also raised prices for some of their devices lately. For example, phones like the Oppo A6 Pro, Oppo A6x, and Oppo Reno 15c are all pricier now, with hikes going up to Rs 2,500.

So, which Samsung phones cost more now?

Here’s the rundown: Galaxy M36 5G, Galaxy F36 5G, Galaxy M17 5G, Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy A17 5G, and Galaxy A06 5G. The Galaxy A17 5G takes the crown for the biggest jump—the top-end version is now Rs 3,000 more expensive.

Let’s break down the new prices

The Galaxy M36 5G now starts at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model (that’s Rs 500 higher).

The 8GB + 256GB jumps to Rs 25,999, up by Rs 1,500.

The Galaxy F36 5G matches those prices for the same variants.

The M17 5G got a small bump too: the 6GB + 128GB now sits at Rs 16,499, while the 8GB + 128GB sells for Rs 18,499.

Moving to the F17 5G, the 4GB + 128GB option now starts at Rs 16,999. The 6GB + 128GB goes for Rs 18,999, and the 8GB + 128GB tops out at Rs 20,999.

Now, the A series. The Galaxy A17 5G saw the steepest hike:

6GB RAM + 128GB: Rs 20,499

8GB RAM + 128GB: Rs 22,499

8GB RAM + 256GB: Rs 26,499

The Galaxy A06 5G, meanwhile, is now Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant – Rs 500 more than before.

So, why are these prices going up?

Samsung has not come out and said anything official.

But honestly, it’s probably down to the usual suspects: rising costs for parts, currency swings, and tweaks in the supply chain. It’s pretty common to see price changes like this a few months after launch, especially in the smartphone world.