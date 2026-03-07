Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Samsung raises prices of 6 smartphones under Galaxy A, M and F series: Check new prices here

Samsung raises prices of 6 smartphones under Galaxy A, M and F series: Check new prices here

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Samsung has increased the prices of six of its affordable smartphones in India, including models from the Galaxy A, Galaxy M and Galaxy F series. The price hike goes up to Rs 3,000 depending on the model and variant.

Samsung
Samsung Image Source : Samsung
New Delhi:

Samsung has just bumped up the prices for a bunch of its budget phones in India, and if you are planning to buy a Galaxy A, M, or F series model, you will probably feel the pinch. Depending on which phone and storage variant you look at, you are now paying anywhere from Rs 500 to Rs 3,000 more. Six Samsung models got hit with these hikes; most of them were launched last year—phones that have actually done pretty well in the budget and mid-range crowds.

Vivo and Oppo have also raised prices for some of their devices lately. For example, phones like the Oppo A6 Pro, Oppo A6x, and Oppo Reno 15c are all pricier now, with hikes going up to Rs 2,500.

So, which Samsung phones cost more now?

Here’s the rundown: Galaxy M36 5G, Galaxy F36 5G, Galaxy M17 5G, Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy A17 5G, and Galaxy A06 5G. The Galaxy A17 5G takes the crown for the biggest jump—the top-end version is now Rs 3,000 more expensive.

Let’s break down the new prices

  • The Galaxy M36 5G now starts at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model (that’s Rs 500 higher).
  • The 8GB + 256GB jumps to Rs 25,999, up by Rs 1,500.
  • The Galaxy F36 5G matches those prices for the same variants.
  • The M17 5G got a small bump too: the 6GB + 128GB now sits at Rs 16,499, while the 8GB + 128GB sells for Rs 18,499.
  • Moving to the F17 5G, the 4GB + 128GB option now starts at Rs 16,999. The 6GB + 128GB goes for Rs 18,999, and the 8GB + 128GB tops out at Rs 20,999.

Now, the A series. The Galaxy A17 5G saw the steepest hike:

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB: Rs 20,499
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB: Rs 22,499
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB: Rs 26,499

The Galaxy A06 5G, meanwhile, is now Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant – Rs 500 more than before.

So, why are these prices going up?

Samsung has not come out and said anything official.

But honestly, it’s probably down to the usual suspects: rising costs for parts, currency swings, and tweaks in the supply chain. It’s pretty common to see price changes like this a few months after launch, especially in the smartphone world.

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2026 Live: iPhone 17, Smart TVs and laptops available at massive discounts

Oppo K14 5G with 7000mAh battery to launch in India on March 9: Price and key features revealed

Google Pixel 10a sale starts in India: Get up to Rs 8000 discount on the new Pixel devices

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Tech News Samsung Galaxy
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\