Angered by POCSO case against him, man kills six people, including wife and kids, in Telangana

Hyderabad:

Angered by a POCSO case allegedly filed against him, a young man killed six people in a row. This horrific incident took place in the Shabad Mandal of Ranga Reddy district of Telangana. According to preliminary information from the police, the 28-year-old accused, Rajkumar, brutally killed his wife and two young children, as well as a 17-year-old girl—who had previously filed the POCSO case against him—along with the girl's mother and grandmother. The incident was reported during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Accused first attacked and killed his wife

According to the police, the accused first attacked and killed his wife, Parvathi Saritha (30), and his sons, Parikshit (3) and Daivikshit (2), with a knife at his home. He then went to the house of the 17-year-old girl—the victim in the POCSO case—and killed her mother, Chityala Lakshmi (45), and grandmother, Chityala Rukkamma (65).

Preliminary investigations reveal that he subsequently took the girl to a pond on the outskirts of the village, sexually assaulted her, and then killed her as well.

A case regarding sexual assault registered against accused

Police stated that a case regarding the sexual assault of this minor girl had previously been registered against the accused; it is suspected that he committed this heinous act shortly after being released on bail in that case. The police are investigating the incident and are examining the possibility that the POCSO case was a motive behind the killings.

According to police sources, after committing this heinous crime, the accused called his family members, informed them that he had murdered six people, and stated that he was going to commit suicide; his whereabouts remain unknown since then.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene with heavy security and took custody of the bodies. The bodies have been sent to government hospitals for post-mortem examinations.

Evidence being collected with assistance of dog squad

Evidence is being collected with the assistance of a dog squad and a forensic clues team. Cases related to murder and sexual offenses have been registered, and the matter is being investigated from every angle.

Shabad police said that after the POCSO case was registered in May, the accused went into hiding and sought anticipatory bail in June from a local court in Shabad. The court allowed his petition and, on its direction, police released him on a personal bond, as the alleged offence carried a maximum sentence of less than seven years.

"The accused is absconding, and we have launched a manhunt to trace him. At this point, we do not know what might have triggered him to kill the girl, her family, and his own family members," Future City Commissioner Tarun Joshi said.

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