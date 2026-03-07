Poco C85x 5G launching in India on March 10: Affordable handset with 6000mAh battery

New Delhi:

Poco is getting ready to add another budget phone to its lineup in India—the Poco C85x 5G. Mark your calendar for March 10, because that’s when it officially launches. You can already spot its dedicated page on Flipkart, showing off the design and teasing a few specs.

This new handset is an addition to Poco’s popular C-series, which is all about delivering affordable smartphones with big batteries and solid everyday performance. Word is, the C85x 5G is basically a slightly dialled-back version of the Poco C85 5G that hit the Indian market a little while ago.

Design and colour options

Flipkart’s listing reveals a dual-tone back panel, complete with a bold Poco logo. The phone’s launching in gold, and there’s talk of a blue option too. On the back, you’ll find a pill-shaped dual camera module with an LED flash—pretty reminiscent of some recent high-end phones, so it definitely looks more expensive than it is.

Expected price in India

Poco is further aiming to keep this one wallet-friendly. The C85x 5G is expected to land around Rs 10,000, making it one of the cheapest 5G phones you’ll find in India. For context, the Poco C85 5G started at Rs 12,499. If Poco really comes in at that lower price, it’s going to be hard for budget shoppers to ignore—especially if you want 5G and strong battery life.

Display and performance

Poco C-series phones always push for big screens and dependable performance without breaking the bank. The C85 5G features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, so scrolling and gaming feel smooth. Under the hood, it runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which brings 5G support and efficient day-to-day use. You get 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage, and if you need more space, just pop in a microSD card.

Photography and battery life

For photos, the phone comes with dual rear camera setup—headlined by a 50MP main sensor. Flip it around, and there’s an 8MP front camera for selfies or video calls. The real star, though, is the massive 6000mAh battery. You won’t have to worry about constantly charging, and when you do, 33W fast charging means you’re back up and running in no time.

Software and other benefits

The Poco C85x 5G runs HyperOS based on Android 16. The interface is clean, performance is smooth, and you get plenty of ways to tweak things to your liking. Put it all together—a big battery, 5G, and a price that undercuts the competition—and the Poco C85x 5G looks set to be a hit with anyone hunting for a budget smartphone in India.