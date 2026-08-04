Chaos on NH-58 in Meerut as groups of Kanwariyas rain blows, lathis over dispute | VIDEO

Meerut:

A tense situation unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut after two groups of Kanwariyas clashed following a dispute after a road accident on Monday. The video footage showed a group slapped, kicked, punched and beat a man with a stick near a police jeep.

Meanwhile, the Meerut Police refuted the viral claims of alleged "assault on cops" by Kanwariyas. Meerut Police in a post on micro blogging platform X said, "the facts such as the beating of police personnel or tearing of their clothes are untrue. The young man named Sonu, visible in the video, was going on a bike and his bike collided with that of a Kanwariya who was bringing water from Haridwar, due to which a dispute occurred. The thana police have had the aforementioned medically examined and legal action is being taken."

According to Meerut SP City Vinayak Gopal Bhosale, a dispute had taken place due to two bikes of Kanwadis colliding with each other. On receiving information about the clash, policemen deployed in plain clothes reached the spot. No complaint has been received from either of the parties.

Kanwar Yatra: Traffic restrictions in UP

Due to annual Kanwar Yatra, traffic restrictions will come into force in various parts of Muzaffarnagar, parts of Western Uttar Pradesh from today, August 4. There will be a complete ban on vehicular movement from August 4 on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway (NH-58) and the Ganga canal road in Muzaffarnagar district to facilitate the movement of kanwariyas, said Police.

School holiday in Ghaziabad till August 12

Schools, colleges in Ghaziabad will be closed till August 12 due to annual Kanwar Yatra. The District Inspector of the Schools earlier issued suspension of classes notice for standard 1 to 12 which will be remain effective till August 12.

"In compliance with the directions issued by the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, and with the safety of students in mind, all schools (from Nursery/Class 1 to Class 12) operating under the Basic Education Board, Secondary Education Board, CBSE, ICSE, other affiliated boards, and Madrasa Board shall remain closed from 04-08-2026 to 12-08-2026," the District Inspector of the Schools said in a statement.

"Similarly, all colleges, universities, and technical institutions operating in the district (government and private) shall also remain closed from 04-08-2026 to 12-08-2026. However, pre-scheduled examinations for any course or subject will continue as planned. Strict compliance with this order shall be ensured," the order added.

-Reported by Hima Agarwal.

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