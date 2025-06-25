What’s the ideal AC temperature? The science behind staying cool and saving power Choosing the right air conditioner (AC) temperature is not just about comfort—it is also about energy efficiency and health. Scientists and energy experts recommend setting your AC between 24 degrees celsius and 26 degrees celsius for a perfect balance of comfort, savings, and sustainability.

New Delhi:

Let us start this article with a widely asked question, that is: Why is 24–26°C the golden range?

According to energy experts and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), the optimal temperature for an air conditioner for your homes or your offices must lie between 24°C and 26°C. This range strikes the ideal balance between thermal comfort and energy efficiency. Going lower than this increases electricity consumption by up to 6% for every 1°C decrease in temperature.

The human body and thermal comfort

Our bodies have a natural ability to regulate internal temperature, known as thermoregulation. In moderate climates like India’s, the body feels most comfortable when the room temperature is maintained around 24–25°C with 40–60 per cent humidity. If it gets too cold, your body starts using energy to warm itself, leading to discomfort and possible health issues like a sore throat, stiffness, or respiratory problems.

Energy saving and electricity bills

Running your AC at lower temperatures (like 18°C or 20°C) might feel pleasant, but it puts extra load on the compressor, leading to higher power consumption and wear and tear. Setting your AC at 24°C can reduce electricity usage by as much as 30 per cent over time. Inverter ACs are even more efficient when operated within this optimal range.

Environmental impact

Air conditioners use refrigerants that can contribute to global warming if not managed properly. Running your AC efficiently not only saves money but also reduces carbon emissions. If millions of users adjust their ACs to a higher setting like 24°C, it could cut down CO₂ emissions substantially.

Tips to maximise efficiency

Use ceiling fans with the AC to improve air circulation

Keep doors and windows closed to maintain a sealed environment

Clean AC filters regularly for smooth airflow

Use power-saving mode or sleep mode during the night

Setting your AC right is about smarter living. So the next time you reach for the remote, remember—24 degrees Celsius is not just a number; it’s science working to keep you cool and conscious.