Motorola teases Moto G96 launch in India: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, OLED display and more Motorola is gearing up for the launch of a new smartphone in India, likely the Moto G96. A teaser page is now live on Flipkart, showcasing hints of design, chipset, and camera features. The device is expected to come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, 12GB RAM, a 50MP dual-camera setup, and more.

New Delhi:

Motorola, one of the leading names in the smartphone segment, is getting ready to unveil a new smartphone in the Indian market. A landing page for the upcoming device is already live on Flipkart (a leading e-commerce platform in India), featuring teaser images that hint at key specifications and design elements. While the official name has not been confirmed, all clues point towards the much-anticipated Moto G96.

Flipkart teaser confirms dual cameras and fresh colours

The teaser shows off a dual rear camera setup, water resistance certification, and fresh new colour finishes. These design elements align closely with an earlier leak from late May, which revealed the Moto G96 in four striking shades. The colour options teased by Flipkart match the ones shown in the leak, further fueling speculation.

Likely specifications of Moto G96

As per the previous leak, the upcoming Motorola phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, promising efficient performance. It is expected to offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, making it a strong contender in the mid-range category.

The display will likely be a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals and vibrant colours. On the camera front, the handset is expected to feature a 50MP Sony primary sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter for versatile photography.

Long-lasting battery and additional features

The Moto G96 is tipped to pack a 5,500mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage on a single charge. The teaser also hints at IP-rated water resistance, which adds an extra layer of durability.

Launch timeline and availability

While Motorola has not yet officially announced the launch date by the time of writing, the appearance of the teaser suggests that the unveiling is imminent. The smartphone will be sold exclusively via Flipkart upon launch.

Stay tuned for the official confirmation, pricing, and availability in the coming days.