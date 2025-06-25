Apple to launch four iPhone 17 models in September, to ditch this variant Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup in September 2025, featuring four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. New colour options, increased screen sizes, and potential price hikes are expected. The iPhone 17 Plus will reportedly be discontinued.

New Delhi:

Apple is all set to expand its iPhone lineup in 2025 (in September this year) with the launch of the iPhone 17 series, which will reportedly include four models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Interestingly, the iPhone 17 Plus will no longer be a part of the lineup, reportedly due to weak consumer demand. In its place, Apple will introduce the compact iPhone 17 Air, which is not a direct successor but a fresh addition.

New colour options for the iPhone 17 series

Apple is expected to add vibrant new colour options to its 2025 iPhones. The standard iPhone 17 could arrive in green and purple shades, while the iPhone 17 Pro may launch in a Sky Blue variant, inspired by the M4 MacBook Air. Apple might also switch the iPhone 17 Pro’s titanium frame to aluminium, with a hybrid back panel made of aluminium and glass, offering a refreshed design.

Display sizes get an upgrade

The upcoming iPhone 17 models are also tipped to get larger screens. The standard iPhone 17 and 17 Pro will both feature 6.3-inch displays. The new iPhone 17 Air will sport a 6.6-inch screen, while the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max will boast a massive 6.9-inch display, Apple’s largest ever.

iPhone 17 series price: Slightly higher than before?

Due to rising production and component costs, Apple is expected to raise prices across the iPhone 17 series. The base iPhone 17 could start at USD 799, the iPhone 17 Air at USD 899, and the iPhone 17 Pro at USD 999. These prices reflect a likely increase compared to previous models, especially with global tariffs affecting production expenses.

Apple is likely to unveil the iPhone 17 series in September 2025, continuing its yearly upgrade cycle and bringing new design, display, and pricing changes to the Indian and global markets.