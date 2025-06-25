iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Key differences you must know Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus offer similar features, like the A16 Bionic chip, Dynamic Island, and a 48MP camera. However, the key differences lie in screen size, battery life, and pricing, making your choice dependent on what matters most: portability or power.

New Delhi:

Apple, one of the leading names in the consumer tech world, launched the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with nearly identical features, but there are a few important differences between the two variants, which people seldom forget to notice. Both come with the A16 Bionic chip, Dynamic Island, and 48MP camera, but the display size, battery life, and pricing set them apart. Here's a detailed comparison to help users choose the right device if they are planning to buy a new iPhone 15 range.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: What's the difference?

Display size and design:

iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, while

iPhone 15 Plus offers a larger 6.7-inch screen, ideal for watching videos and gaming.

Both models have Ceramic Shield fronts and aluminium frames.

Battery life

iPhone 15 Plus has a bigger battery, offering up to 26 hours of video playback.

Compared to 20 hours on the iPhone 15.

The Plus model is better suited for users looking for longer battery life.

Performance and processor

Both devices are powered by the A16 Bionic chip, also used in the iPhone 14 Pro series.

Expect identical performance in gaming, multitasking, and photography.

Camera features

Both models feature a 48MP main sensor with 2x telephoto support and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

Camera specs and performance are the same on both.

Charging and USB-C

Both support USB-C charging and MagSafe accessories, a first for non-Pro iPhones.

Pricing in India

iPhone 15 starts at Rs 79,900,

The iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs 89,900 for the base variant (128GB).

There’s a Rs 10,000 price gap between the two.

Which one to choose?

If you prefer a more compact phone and don’t mind slightly shorter battery life, the iPhone 15 is the better value. But if you enjoy content consumption, gaming, or need a phone with longer battery life, the iPhone 15 Plus is worth the extra investment.