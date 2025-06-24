OnePlus Nord 5 camera, Buds 4 ANC features confirmed ahead of India launch on July 8 OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and Buds 4 TWS earphones. The company has revealed key specifications, including high-end camera details, premium audio features, and gaming-ready performance, targeting youth and tech-savvy buyers in India.

New Delhi:

The OnePlus Nord 5, a new addition in the Nord series, is confirmed to feature a powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, making it one of the most performance-oriented Nord devices ever. For photography lovers, the phone includes a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT-700 main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens offering a 116-degree field of view.

The front houses a 50MP Samsung JN5 sensor, ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls. Notably, both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps and come with LivePhoto support, enhancing your photography experience.

Premium display, massive battery and cooling system

The OnePlus Nord 5 will likely feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution (1272 x 2800 pixels), promising smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals. It may offer up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The phone will pack a large than before battery, whihc is backed by a 5,200mAh battery and further packed by 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. To maintain thermal efficiency during gaming, the device will have a 7,300 sq mm VC cooling chamber, supporting up to 144fps gameplay. An IP65 rating ensures resistance to dust and splashes.

Expected colours include Dry Ice, Marble Sands, and Phantom Grey, with OnePlus Nord CE 5 variants possibly arriving in Black Infinity and Marble Mist shades.

OnePlus Buds 4: Next-level audio with 55dB ANC

OnePlus has also shared details of its upcoming Buds 4 TWS earphones. These earbuds will support up to 55dB adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), giving users a quiet and immersive listening experience. They will also offer a 3D Audio experience, support LHDC 5.0 audio codec, and come equipped with dual DAC drivers.

For gamers, the Gaming Mode offers ultra-low latency of just 47ms, ensuring real-time audio feedback. The Buds 4 will be available in Storm Grey and Zen Green colourways.