What is an Ayushman Card? Here's how families can apply online using their mobile

New Delhi:

India is getting expensive, especially if you are someone who stands in the lower class or if you know someone who is below the poverty line (BPL). Medical bills can really pile up for low-income families, and this is why the government of India will be rolling out the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). It is a flagship health insurance scheme that gives eligible families free, cashless treatment at network hospitals across the country.

About the benefits of the Ayushman Yojana from the government?

With this scheme, families will be able to get up to Rs 5 lakh per year to cover their hospital expenses. That means quality healthcare is actually within reach for people who are really in need of it the most. Once you are eligible, you will get an Ayushman Card – your key to treatment at participating hospitals.

Ayushman Card: What is it?

It is a digital health card issued under PM-JAY. If you qualify, you can use it for cashless treatment at thousands of empanelled government and private hospitals.

Aadhaar card owner and beneficiary information are linked to the Ayushman card. This will make the check-in at hospitals quicker and paperless for the user who actually needs financial support for the treatment.

(Image Source : AYUSHMAN CARD)Ayushman Card

Who can apply and get the Ayushman card in India?

The government scheme covers those families which are flagged as economically weaker or earning really low – having a lower than basic standard of living – based on the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 and other government sources.

Many low-earning (BPL) households, ration card holders, and approved beneficiaries qualify.

Note: Also, the official records are more important to apply for a card than just being in the BPL.

Ayushman card benefits

If you have an Ayushman card, then here is what you will get:

Free, cashless treatment up to Rs. 5 lakh per family each year

Access to empanelled public and private hospitals

Coverage for surgeries, hospital stays, medicines, tests, even aftercare

All documentation happens paperlessly and cashlessly

There’s no age or family size limit for those who are eligible

(Image Source : AYUSHMAN CARD)Ayushman Card

What documents do you need?

Have these handy before you apply:

Aadhaar Card

Mobile number linked to your Aadhaar

Ration Card (if you have one)

Family ID or PM-JAY ID (if you’ve got it)

How do you apply for an Ayushman Card from your mobile phone?

Follow the steps below to apply for the card:

Eligibility check: You need to visit the official website of PM-JAY or the beneficiary portal. There, you can check your eligibility – if you are fit to apply for the Ayushman card. There, you will get a beneficiary list; check your name there. Download the Ayushman App: If you have your name in the list, then go to download the app from either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. The app will be by the name of 'Official Ayushman App', and it is from the National Health Authority. Proceed to log in: Once the app is downloaded, open the app, register yourself by entering your number, and then verify it with an OTP – you will get it on your registered number. Search for your family in the Ayushman app: You will have to choose your state, and then you need to look up your details by using your Aadhaar number, ration card number, family ID or PM-JAY ID. If your family qualifies, only then will you see your details. e-KYC: Pick your name from the list and proceed for Aadhaar-based e-KYC verification. You can choose the OTP options to finish your verification – it is easy. Remember, you need to fill in all the details mentioned on the page, or your KYC will not be completed.

(Image Source : AYUSHMAN CARD)Ayushman Card

How to download the Ayushman card?

Once you are approved and sanctioned, all you need to do is to download your Ayushman Card from the app or the online portal. Once done, you can go to the selected hospitals that support the government card.

What if your name is not on the list?

If you do not have your name in the list, you probably are not eligible under PM-JAY.

But you still have hope. You can head to your nearest Common Service Centre (CSC), go to the Ayushman Help Desk at an empanelled hospital, or check with your State Health Agency to double-check or get help with your eligibility.

Important things to remember before applying for an Ayushman app

Only use the official Ayushman app by the National Health Authority, and do not trust copies.

Never pay anyone to make your Ayushman Card: It is free if you are eligible.

Keep your Aadhaar-linked mobile number active for OTPs and verification.

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