Vodafone Idea (Vi) launches 2 affordable Prepaid Plans worth Rs 99 and 128: Details

Vi, the third-largest telecom service provider in India, has recently implemented a significant modification to its two prepaid plans. This alteration primarily concerns the validity period of these plans. According to TelecomTalk, Vi has reduced the validity of its Rs 99 and Rs 128 prepaid plans, resulting in a reduction of up to 13 days in their respective durations. This change aims to provide users with updated options and offerings from Vi.

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Rs 99 Plan: Benefits

Previously, Vi's Rs 99 prepaid plan used to provide a validity period of 28 days. However, the telecom service provider has recently made a modification, and the plan now offers only 15 days of validity. It's important to note that Vi has not made any alterations to the benefits included in the plan. The plan still offers 200MB of data and Rs 99 worth of talk time. However, it is worth mentioning that the plan does not include any SMS benefits. Users will be charged the standard SMS price for each text message sent. These changes aim to provide users with updated options and offerings from Vi.

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Rs 128 Plan: Benefits

Similarly, Vi's Rs 128 prepaid plan, which previously offered a validity of 28 days, now provides a reduced validity of 18 days. The plan's other benefits remain unchanged, mirroring those of the Rs 99 prepaid plan. These benefits include 10 local on-net Night minutes, and calls made under this plan will be charged at a rate of 2.5 paise per second. It is important to note that the validity change for the Rs 128 plan is currently applicable only in Mumbai. However, it is expected that Vi will soon extend these changes to more regions in the near future. These adjustments aim to offer users updated options and improve the overall service provided by Vi.

In addition to Vi, Airtel has also made changes to its prepaid plans. Recently, Airtel decided to discontinue its entry-level plan, the Rs 99 prepaid plan, which was previously its most affordable option. As a result, the lowest available prepaid plan from Airtel now starts at Rs 155. Airtel initially introduced this new plan as a test in two regions and gradually expanded its availability to almost all regions across the country. This adjustment reflects Airtel's efforts to enhance and refine its prepaid offerings to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Vodafone-Idea has introduced a new offering for its customers, providing them with 6GB of complimentary data. To avail of this benefit, users are required to subscribe to the Hungama Gold trial membership through the Vi app. This trial membership is priced at Rs 108 and offers a three-month duration. By subscribing, Vi users can enjoy the additional data allowance provided as part of this promotional offer. This initiative aims to provide added value and an enhanced experience for Vi customers.

