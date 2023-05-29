Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to block Instagram comment for specific people? Step-by-step guide

Image Source : FILEHow to block Instagram comment for specific people? Step-by-step guide Blocking someone from commenting on your posts does not prevent them from viewing your photos and videos. However, any new comments they make will only be visible to themselves and not to anyone else.

To restrict someone from commenting on your photos and videos, you can use the block feature. This action will prevent them from leaving any comments on your posts.

Go to your profile icon (click on the right button side) Click on the profile photo Now click on the three dash lines situated on the upper right side Now tap on Settings Privacy Under that, you will find ‘How others can interact with you, tap on ‘Comments’ Next to Block comments, tap on People. To block a person and prevent them from commenting on your photos and videos, simply enter their name and select the "Block" option located next to their name.

How to unblock the people from your comment?

You can also choose to unblock someone from commenting on your photos and videos. All you have to do is to tap on the ‘Unblock’ next to their name in the block section where you have barred some selected people from messaging.

This is a must to mention that when we block someone from commenting, it does not remove their previous comments.

]And user can also choose to limit the comments in a post, by opting temporarily limit unwanted comments on your posts from groups of accounts.

ALSO READ: BGMI officially available for play in India: Know more

ALSO READ: Snapchat's new AR filter that let users paint their nails: Know how to use

Latest Technology News