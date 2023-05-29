Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Snapchat's new AR filter that let users paint their nails: Know how to use

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has rolled out a new augmented reality (AR) filter that allows users to virtually paint their nails. In collaboration with OPI, a renowned US-based nail salon and drugstore brand, Snap has launched an AR nail segmentation technology, providing users with a digital nail try-on experience.

Snapchat users can access the new filter in the Snapchat Lens Carousel section, where AR is used to apply various colors and 2D designs to their fingernails.

This lens includes the Snap AR tech called Nails Segmentation by which users can swipe on different colors, eliminating the need for actual nail polish and remover.

As part of the collaboration with OPI, Snap has made available eight nail polish shades for Snapchatters to experiment with virtually. This interactive feature allows users to explore different nail looks and find their perfect match.

In addition to the collaboration with OPI, Snapchat has partnered with the US-based skincare brand Supergoop. Together, they have developed an AR try-on Lens that lets users apply four Lipshade colors virtually, helping them decide which shade suits them best, all without having to visit a physical store.

Meanwhile, Snapchat has achieved a significant milestone in India, one of its key global growth markets. The platform now boasts over 200 million monthly active Snapchatters in the country.

Ajit Mohan, President, of APAC, Snap said, "We see incredible potential for partners, creators, and brands to build communities and businesses on Snapchat, and we couldn't be more excited about our future.”

To further strengthen its presence in India, Snap is committed to investing in localized platform experiences, local content initiatives, and partnerships. The company is also dedicated to supporting regional creators through features like Spotlight and Stories, the company noted.

