Google launches 'Magic Compose' tool powered by Bard: Know everything

Google has introduced a new tool called "Magic Compose," which utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to aid users in composing text messages. The company has integrated its AI chatbot, Bard, into its messaging app. Currently in its beta version, this new tool is initially accessible to Android users aged 18 and above in the United States.

The Magic Compose tool is specifically tailored for RCS (Rich Communication Services) conversations within the Messages app.

According to the company, to activate the tool, users need to enable it through the app's Settings menu. Once enabled, users can tap on the pencil icon next to the text input field to explore the Magic Compose suggestions. These suggestions can assist users in initiating a conversation or rephrasing their messages in various tones and styles.

Magic Compose tool comes in seven different styles: Remix, Excited, Chill, Shakespeare, Lyrical, Formal, and Short. However, to generate relevant suggestions, the new tool temporarily sends up to 20 previous messages, including emojis, reactions, and URLs, to Google's servers.

The company assured users that their data privacy is of utmost importance, and no information is stored or utilized beyond the immediate context of generating suggestions.

"When you use RCS with end-to-end encryption, no one can read eligible messages as they travel between your phone and the phone you message, including Google and third parties," the company said on its support page.

