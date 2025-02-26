Mahakumbh: Over 66 crore devotees took holy dip in 45 days, CM Yogi Adityanath shares count Mahakumbh ends today with Maha Shivratri snan, it commenced on January 13. The total number of snan witnessed in Kumbh Mela exceeds the populations of all countries except China and India.

Mahakumbh, world's largest religious gathering, concluded today. Held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Kumbh Mela was the congregation of faith, devotion and belief. As the majestic event ends, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said in 45 days, 66 crore 21 lakh devotees took holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. The grand fair witnessed unprecedented security measures, including anti-drone systems and AI-enabled cameras, to man the Mahakumbh Nagar's UP's makeshift 76th district set up for the event.

Over 66 crore devotees took holy dip

In a post on X, CM shared the grandness of the event and congratulated all the devotees who attended the Mela.

"The 'Maha Yagya' of humanity, the grand festival of faith, unity and equality, Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj, organized under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving towards its culmination today with the holy bath of Mahashivratri. In the Maha Kumbh-2025, starting from 13 January, Paush Purnima, till today 26 February, Mahashivratri, in Prayagraj, in a total of 45 days, more than 66 crore 21 lakh devotees have received the holy benefit of bathing in the holy Triveni. This is unprecedented in world history - unforgettable." CM's X post in Hindi reads.

CM lauded the local administration

"It is the result of the holy blessings of revered Akharas, saints, Mahamandaleshwars and religious gurus that this great gathering of harmony is becoming divine and grand and giving the message of unity to the entire world. Hearty congratulations and gratitude to all the dignitaries who were the architects of this achievement, all the devotees and Kalpavasis from the country and abroad," it added.

Further, CM also lauded the local administration and management for handling the Kumbh mela and ensuring a systematic organisation. "Kudos to the Maha Kumbh Mela administration, local administration, police administration, sanitation workers, Ganga messengers, voluntary organisations, religious organisations, boatmen and all the departments of the central and state government associated with Maha Kumbh, as well as all the great people and organisations who helped directly and indirectly, who were responsible for the systematic organisation of Maha Kumbh. Special thanks to the people of Prayagraj, whose patience and hospitality mesmerised everyone," the CM said.