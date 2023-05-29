Monday, May 29, 2023
     
Jio comes with a new ‘No Daily Limit Plan’ for users: Know the details, price and more

Jio has launched a new recharge plan worth Rs 296 which comes with 25GB of data (with No Daily Limit) in a day. This means that the user can use the data in a day, or in a month (for 30 days).

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: May 29, 2023 18:41 IST
Jio, recharge
Image Source : JIO Jio comes with a new ‘No Daily Limit Plan’ for users

Jio has been widening its reach across the nation and has been coming up with a number of budget-friendly plans for users. The telecom company has recently added a new recharge plan which will help the user to browse as per their need. The company has brought a new recharge plan worth Rs 296 in which one can use 25GB of data (with No Daily Limit) in a day.

India Tv - No daily limit plan

Image Source : JIOJio's No Daily Limit Plan

  1. No Daily Limit Plan at Rs 296: Details 
  2. The new plan is valid for 30 days 
  3. It comes with a total of 25GB
  4. Data at high speed: 25GB
  5. Unlimited voice calling 
  6. 100 SMS/day
  7. The best thing about the new plan is that the user can either use the entire data in a day, or in a month- as per the needs
  8. Furthermore, those who will use the service will subscribe to Jio TV, Jio Security, Jio Cinema and Jio Cloud.

India Tv - Jio

Image Source : JIOJio's new plan

Recently,  Jio has offered suitable options for all its customers and the plans are available at Rs 399 per month and extend up to more than Rs 1 lakh for a year. The prepaid plans encompass unlimited fast-speed internet, calling, OTT, and additional features, allowing users to select between monthly, quarterly, or yearly connections based on their requirements. In this instance, we will focus on one of the quarterly plans available in JioFiber prepaid offerings. 

Valued at Rs 1197, this plan presents a favourable choice for JioFiber users seeking internet and calling benefits exclusively. 

