Jio comes with a new ‘No Daily Limit Plan’ for users: Know the details, price and more

Jio comes with a new 'No Daily Limit Plan' for users

Jio has been widening its reach across the nation and has been coming up with a number of budget-friendly plans for users. The telecom company has recently added a new recharge plan which will help the user to browse as per their need. The company has brought a new recharge plan worth Rs 296 in which one can use 25GB of data (with No Daily Limit) in a day.

No Daily Limit Plan at Rs 296: Details The new plan is valid for 30 days It comes with a total of 25GB Data at high speed: 25GB Unlimited voice calling 100 SMS/day The best thing about the new plan is that the user can either use the entire data in a day, or in a month- as per the needs Furthermore, those who will use the service will subscribe to Jio TV, Jio Security, Jio Cinema and Jio Cloud.

Recently, Jio has offered suitable options for all its customers and the plans are available at Rs 399 per month and extend up to more than Rs 1 lakh for a year. The prepaid plans encompass unlimited fast-speed internet, calling, OTT, and additional features, allowing users to select between monthly, quarterly, or yearly connections based on their requirements. In this instance, we will focus on one of the quarterly plans available in JioFiber prepaid offerings.

Valued at Rs 1197, this plan presents a favourable choice for JioFiber users seeking internet and calling benefits exclusively.

