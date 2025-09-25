Union Minister Scindia meets telecom stakeholders; policy inputs expected soon on four key issues Union Minister Scindia emphasized discussions regarding the upcoming India Mobile Congress 2025. He noted that concerns related to cybersecurity, spam control, standards, and technology interoperability have now been resolved.

New Delhi:

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with leading telecom service providers (TSPs) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The Minister noted that significant progress had been made, with key concerns related to cybersecurity, spam control, standards, and technology interoperability now resolved.

The meeting, attended by senior industry representatives including Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani, was held ahead of the sector’s annual grand showcase, the India Mobile Congress.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Scindia described the gathering as "productive," focusing discussions on the upcoming India Mobile Congress 2025 and the progress of the Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Madhya Pradesh. He emphasised advancing indigenous solutions in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for 'Swadeshi' and 'Mission Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' and accelerating skill development.

Pending issues and deadlines

While the TSPs saw success on several fronts, three key regulatory issues remain under review: bridging the digital divide, spectrum allocation, and the commercial viability of fixed-line services. Additionally, the forthcoming telecom policy framework is examining new rules concerning telemarketer regulations, licence fees, and electricity requirements.

For OEMs, the Minister noted the resolution of matters related to indigenous manufacturing, testing/certification timelines, and ease of doing business. However, four critical issues are still pending:

Achieving cost structure parity with global competitors.

Building a domestic manufacturing ecosystem to reduce imports.

Encouraging design-led manufacturing.

Addressing challenges of single-source component procurement.

Stakeholders in both the TSP and OEM advisory groups are required to submit their feedback and policy inputs on the respective pending draft rules and issues by October 6, 2025. The Minister directed both TSPs and OEMs to work in close coordination with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to provide actionable responses within the stipulated timeline.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 15 hands-on image leaked, exposing design, features and more