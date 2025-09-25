OnePlus 15 hands-on image leaked, exposing design and features Recent hands-on images of the OnePlus 15 have been leaked, offering a first look at the flagship phone's design and user interface. This visual leak supplements several earlier reports detailing the device's full feature set.

The OnePlus 15 is officially confirmed to be launching soon, with the company confirming it will be powered by the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Numerous details about this flagship phone have recently surfaced, including a hands-on image leak that offers insight into its design and specifications.

OnePlus 15 design and imaging overhaul

A hands-on image, leaked by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo, suggests a significant design departure. It shows a square camera module, similar in appearance to the compact flagship OnePlus 13s that launched earlier this year. The alleged OnePlus 15 appears to feature a triple rear camera setup, an upgrade from the 13s's dual camera system.

A key detail is the complete absence of Hasselblad branding. The company has officially ended its partnership with the camera firm and will instead use its new, in-house DetailMax Engine for computational photography, which is claimed to deliver superior clarity and realism.

The front panel image shows the phone running ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 in China. The phone is expected to launch globally, including in India, running OxygenOS based on the same version of Android.

OnePlus 15 key specifications

Leaked specifications for the OnePlus 15 point to a performance and battery powerhouse:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Display: 6.7-inch LTPO OLED with 1.5K resolution and a high refresh rate, expected to support up to 165Hz for dynamic refresh rates.

Battery: A powerful 7,000mAh battery.

Memory/Storage: Expected to pack up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Cameras: A triple-camera system on the rear, potentially featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP secondary sensor, and a 50MP periscope camera. The camera system is rumored to support 3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom.

Charging: Support for 120W fast wired charging and wireless charging is also anticipated.

