BSNL unveils new 72-day plan with unlimited calling and multiple free benefits BSNL has unveiled a new 72-day recharge plan that offers users unlimited calling, data, and several other benefits.

New Delhi:

BSNL is set to roll out its 4G service across India, with the official launch scheduled for September 27th in every telecom circle nationwide. The company confirmed the launch via its official X handle, following the completion of a year-long project to install 100,000 new 4G/5G towers across the country. The introduction of 4G service is expected to significantly improve internet connectivity and reduce call disconnections for BSNL users.

New affordable plan launched

In preparation for the launch, BSNL also announced a new, affordable 72-day plan that offers unlimited calling and other benefits, including internet access.

This plan is priced at Rs 485 and provides users with:

Unlimited free calling to any number across India.

Free national roaming.

2GB of high-speed data per day, totaling 144GB for the duration of the plan.

100 free SMS per day.

The state-owned telecom company also provides all mobile users with free access to BiTV, a service that offers over 300 live TV channels and OTT applications. BSNL announced that this plan is available only until October 15. As a limited-time offer, users will receive a 2 per cent cashback (up to Rs 10) when recharging their number through the BSNL SelfCare app or website.

5G rollout underway

Parallel to the 4G launch, BSNL is actively preparing to roll out its 5G network. The company recently introduced its 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) network in several cities, including Hyderabad and many South Indian cities such as Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Department of Posts (DoP) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand BSNL's mobile connectivity nationwide. According to an official release, the postal department will leverage its vast network of over 1.65 lakh post offices to sell BSNL SIM cards and offer mobile recharge services across the country.

ALSO READ: YouTube introduces new AI feature to boost child safety and restrict adult content