YouTube introduces new AI feature to boost child safety and restrict adult content YouTube has implemented significant, AI-driven changes to user account settings, leading many users to report that their profiles have been mistakenly converted to minor accounts.

New Delhi:

YouTube has introduced a new AI feature to its age estimation tool designed to better identify accounts belonging to users under the age of 18. This AI tool can accurately identify minor accounts to prevent the suggestion of adult content. Google has decided to impose several restrictions on these accounts. The AI determines whether an account is being used by a child or an adult based on account activity patterns.

Users report unexpected changes

According to a report by 9To5Google, multiple Reddit users have posted about this new feature. Users whose accounts were identified as belonging to minors received a pop-up box informing them that their account settings had been changed, specifically stating that age verification had failed and that the AI tool was unable to verify the user's age.

YouTube had previously announced plans to implement technology to identify minor accounts. This is primarily to address the issue of minors creating accounts using false age information, which results in them being exposed to adult content. YouTube's new advanced AI tool now leverages account activity to distinguish between minor and adult users.

How the AI tool affects settings

If the AI tool detects an account is being used by a minor, it automatically adjusts the settings and converts it to a restricted minor account. However, if an adult user's account was mistakenly converted, they can verify their age to restore it to an adult account.

To verify their age, users will need to upload a birth certificate or other document. The AI-powered tool examines users' activity data, video searches, video viewing patterns, and account creation age to determine if a minor is using an account.

YouTube's response

Regarding the screenshots posted by users, YouTube has acknowledged that several adult accounts were mistakenly converted to minor accounts. Such users can revert their accounts to adult status by uploading a government ID, a selfie, or credit card details for verification. If a user fails to verify their age, their account will be permanently treated as a minor account, and adult content will be restricted.

