Nothing's CMF to become Indian brand; sets up $100 million joint venture with Optiemus CMF recently moved its global marketing operations to India. Now, the company has formed a manufacturing partnership with an Indian company and will operate from here.

New Delhi:

London-based technology company Nothing has announced a significant expansion in India, including the establishment of its sub-brand CMF as an independent subsidiary headquartered in the country. Nothing plans to make India the base for CMF’s operations, research and development (R&D), and manufacturing. The company also unveiled a manufacturing joint venture with Indian electronics manufacturer Optiemus Infracom to transform India into a global production and export hub for both Nothing and CMF products.

The two partners are set to invest over $100 million (about Rs 887 crore) in the venture, which is projected to create more than 1,800 jobs in India over the next three years. This latest investment brings Nothing’s total commitment in India to over $200 million.

Carl Pei met Ashwini Vaishnaw

Nothing CEO Carl Pei met with Minister of IT and Electronics Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss the expansion. In a post on X, Pei shared his enthusiasm: "India will play a key role in shaping the future of the global smartphone industry. We discussed our plans to establish CMF as a subsidiary headquartered in India—building it into the country’s first truly global consumer tech brand. Built from India, to the world..".

Pei confirmed the manufacturing joint venture with Optiemus as a key step in realizing this vision. This announcement follows the recent shift of CMF’s global marketing operations to India.

CMF headphone

Nothing's sub-brand, CMF, is preparing to launch its first-ever headphones in India, with the official launch set for September 29.

The company confirmed the launch date for the CMF Headphone Pro on its X (formerly Twitter) account, also offering a sneak peek at the design. Teasers suggest the device will be available in striking orange and blue color options and will feature a wheel for volume adjustment alongside a USB Type-C port for charging.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord CE 5 with 7100mAh battery receives Rs 3,000 price cut: Where to buy