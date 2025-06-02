This company breaks into elite global tech list as only Indian firm Over the past 30 years, from 1995 to 2025, only five companies have consistently held their ground among the top 30 most valuable publicly traded technology firms worldwide, which includes Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, IBM, and AT&T.

New Delhi:

According to a 340-page report titled 'Trends - Artificial Intelligence,' billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries stands out as the only Indian company among the top 30 publicly traded global technology firms. The report examines the swift global integration and transformative effects of AI technologies. It reveals that the top eight spots on the list are dominated by US tech giants, including Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Tesla, and Broadcom. Following them, Taiwan's TSMC is ranked ninth, with China's Tencent in tenth place. Reliance is positioned at 23rd, boasting a market capitalization of USD 216 billion.

The report highlights that, over the past 30 years (from 1995 to 2025), only five companies have consistently remained within the top 30 most highly valued publicly traded global technology firms: Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, IBM, and AT&T. It also notes the inclusion of Reliance among new entrants like Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Tesla, Alibaba, Salesforce, and China Mobile.

In 1995, the USA held a significant presence with 53 percent (16 out of 30) of the most valuable tech companies, which increased to 70 percent (21 out of 30) by 2025. Japan, having 30 percent (9 out of 30) in 1995, has seen a decline to zero in 2025. Meanwhile, the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, Mexico, and Malaysia each had one company represented in the past, but none appear on the current list.

The report indicates that by 2025, new geographic contributors will include China with three firms, Germany with two, and individual companies from Taiwan, the Netherlands, South Korea, and India. Taiwan is represented solely by TSMC, recognised for producing 80-90 percent of the world's most advanced semiconductors and 62 percent of global semiconductors.

It was pointed out that India leads the world in ChatGPT mobile app users, accounting for 13.5 percent of monthly active users of the AI-powered chatbot developed by OpenAI. This positions India ahead of the USA (8.9 percent), Indonesia (5.7 percent), and Brazil (5.4 percent), while Pakistan comprises 3 percent of users. Furthermore, India claims 6.9 percent of active global users of the Chinese AI application DeepSeek, trailing behind China (33.9 percent) and Russia (9.2 percent).

The report emphasises that artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the modern landscape, evolving from research to a vital infrastructure across various industries—enhancing customer support, software development, scientific breakthroughs, education, and manufacturing. AI is described as accelerating its integration into diverse domains and becoming an integral part of how work is executed.

A key driver of this growth is the widespread availability of user-friendly multimodal AI tools, such as ChatGPT, on mobile devices, coupled with a significant reduction in inference costs and an abundance of model availability. Both proprietary and open-source tools are increasingly accessible and capable, allowing individual developers, startups, and established companies to explore and deploy with ease.

The report also details how major tech companies are embedding AI deeper into their offerings by introducing copilots, assistants, and agents that redefine user interaction with technology. This transformation is evident in the evolving interface layer of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and consumer applications.

On the computational front, investments are surging, with capital expenditures among significant cloud providers, chip manufacturers, and hyperscalers reaching unprecedented levels, fueled by the race to facilitate real-time, high-volume inference at scale. This funding extends beyond chips, encompassing new data centers, networking infrastructure, and energy systems to meet increasing demand.

The report concludes by questioning whether this level of capital expenditure will persist but notes that as AI moves closer to everyday use—integrating into vehicles, farms, laboratories, and homes—the boundary between digital and physical infrastructure is gradually fading.

