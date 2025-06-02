From Infinix GT 30 Pro to the Pixel 10 Series: Smartphones slated to arrive in India this June The Indian smartphone market is gearing up for the launch of several premium devices this month. With exciting releases like the Pixel 10 Series and the OnePlus 13, a variety of smartphones are set to make their debut in India.

New Delhi:

In May, the Indian smartphone market witnessed a flurry of exciting launches. The month kicked off with Motorola unveiling the Edge 60 Pro smartphone. Following that, the company also released its highly anticipated Razr 60 Ultra. Meanwhile, Nothing debuted its much-awaited CMF Phone 2 Pro in India, and the buzz continues as they prepare for the launch of the Nothing Phone 3—more details to come on that. Vivo's sub-brand iQOO made its mark as well, introducing the iQOO Neo 10 after a significant hiatus. Samsung, not to be outdone, launched two new models: the eagerly anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy F56 smartphone. May also marked the return of Alcatel to the Indian market with the launch of its V3 Series. Realme took the opportunity to unveil its GT 7 series, while Tecno introduced the Tecno Pova Curve.

With May being packed with smartphone launches, enthusiasts can look forward to an equally exciting lineup in June. Here are the smartphones expected to debut in India this month.

Infinix GT 30 Pro:

Infinix is kicking off smartphone launches this month with the highly anticipated GT 30 Pro, set to debut on June 3. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor and will showcase a striking ‘Cyber Mecha Design,’ packed with features tailored for gamers.

OnePlus 13s:

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its compact OnePlus 13s smartphone in India on June 5. This new model will come with a 6.32-inch display and will share the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor that's found in the OnePlus 13, ensuring top-notch performance.

Vivo T4 Ultra:

While Vivo has yet to announce an official launch date for the T4 Ultra in India, recent teasers strongly suggest that its arrival is just around the corner. The company shared an eye-catching teaser video on its official X handle, highlighting the oval camera module that will be featured prominently on the T4 Ultra.

OnePlus Nord CE 5:

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 has already obtained BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification in India and is expected to hit the market in June. According to leaks, this device could sport a 6.78-inch flat Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It might also be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, alongside an impressive 7,100mAh battery.

Pixel 10 Series:

An invitation reportedly sent to members of the Google Pixel Superfans program hints at an earlier launch for the eagerly awaited Pixel 10 series. This new lineup is expected to encompass several models, including the standard Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and a foldable version, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. According to a report from Android Authority, Google has invited Superfans to apply for a special pre-launch event called the Pixel Penthouse, which is scheduled to take place on June 27 in London.

