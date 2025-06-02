Oppo's 5G phone with 7000mAh battery gets massive price cut: Find out where to buy Oppo K13 5G, featuring a powerful 7000mAh battery, has received a significant price reduction. This Oppo phone is now available for a much lower price than its launch price during the ongoing End of Season Sale on Flipkart.

New Delhi:

Oppo has recently slashed the price of its new phone featuring a powerful 7000mAh battery. This device boasts a range of impressive specifications, including 256GB of storage. Launched in April as part of the Oppo K series, this phone is now available for a significantly lower price during the ongoing End of Season Sale on Flipkart. Let’s take a closer look at the offers currently available for this device.

Oppo K13 5G discount

The Oppo K13 5G comes in two storage options: 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB. The starting price for this phone was set at Rs 17,999, while the higher-end variant launched at Rs 19,999. You can choose between two appealing color options— Icy Purple and Prism Black. During the sale on Flipkart, there’s an instant bank discount of up to Rs 1,500 for buyers. Additionally, if you trade in an old smartphone, you could potentially take this phone home for less than half the original price. Plus, there's the added benefit of no-cost EMI available.

Oppo K13 5G specifications

This Oppo phone showcases a 6.7-inch HD+ AMOLED display that supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It offers peak brightness up to 1200 nits and includes features like wet hand touch and glove mode. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, this budget-friendly 5G device comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. A Vapor Cooling (VC) chamber enhances gaming performance as well.

On the rear, you’ll find a dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera alongside a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, there's a 16MP front camera. The device runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and is packed with various AI features. With its robust 7,000mAh battery, this phone supports 80W SuperVOOC USB Type-C charging, ensuring you stay powered up throughout the day.

ALSO READ: Alcatel V3 Classic 5G, V3 Pro 5G, V3 Ultra 5G go on sale in India with impressive offers: Check deals here