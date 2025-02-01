This BSNL recharge under Rs 2000 offers 600GB data and valid till March 2026- No recharge needed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL

If you are tired of recharging with expensive monthly recharges, then BSNL has a perfect solution for you. The government-owned telecom company is offering a budget-friendly prepaid plan which will eliminate the hassle of frequent recharges for a full year. The company has a plan which will last for a year and will cost less than Rs 2,000 - with 600GB and 100 SMS per day along with unlimited calling benefits.

BSNL offers affordable recharge plans amid price hikes

Although Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) reportedly increased their recharge prices in July 2024, it was BSNL who continued offering plans at the old and economical rates. Many telecom users even ported their numbers to government-owned telecom service providers.

Known for its long-term validity plans, BSNL has remained one of the most economical options in the telecom industry. Due to its cost-effective offerings, BSNL has reportedly gained 50 lakh new customers in the past few months.

BSNL’s Rs 1999 recharge plan: Validity until March 2026

BSNL’s Rs 1999 prepaid plan comes with:

1 year of validity, which means no recharges needed for 12 months

If you subscribe today, your next recharge will be in March 2026

This plan offers unlimited free calling on all local and STD networks- making it a great deal for users who want long-term benefits.

600GB Data without daily limits

Unlike other telecom service providers, BSNL offers 600GB of data in total, with no daily usage limits.

You can use all the data in a single day or spread it across the year—the choice is yours.

Furthermore, this plan also comes with 100 free SMS per day for flawless communication.

Best plan for budget-conscious users

For those who are looking forward to avoiding frequent recharges, BSNL’s Rs 1999 plan is a great value-for-money option.

With a full year of validity, unlimited calling and a flexible 600GB data package, this recharge plan will ensure worry-free connectivity at an affordable price.

