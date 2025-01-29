Jio adds 2 new voice and SMS-only prepaid plans starting at Rs 448 onwards: Details

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator has come up with two new voice and SMS-only prepaid plans, following the new mandate from TRAI. These plans will further cater to users who are primarily in need of unlimited calling and SMS without data benefits. If you are looking for an affordable voice plan, here is a detailed look at Jio’s latest offerings.

Jio voice and SMS-only prepaid plans

1. Jio Rs 448 plan valid for 84 days

Unlimited Voice Calls to any network

1,000 SMS included

Access to JioTV, JioCinema (non-premium) and JioCloud

Effective cost: Rs 5.30 per day

2. Jio Rs 1,748 plan valid for 336 days

Unlimited voice calls across India

3,600 SMS included

JioTV, JioCinema (non-premium) and JioCloud access

Effective Cost: Rs 5.20 per day

These plans are claimed to be perfect for users who do not need mobile data but need a budget-friendly voice-calling solution.

Important update: One must note that no data plan is incorporated in these plans, as they focus on those who prefer to use a 2G connection and rely on calling and SMS only.

Jio has rebranded these plans from "Value Plans" to "Voice-Only Plans."

Users on these plans CANNOT recharge with Rs 139 or Rs 69 Data Boosters.

If you need data, you must purchase a separate Data Add-On Pack (Rs 11/19/29/49/175/219/289/359).

Final thoughts: Should you get these plans?

If you are looking for a budget-cost calling and SMS plan, then the new Jio prepaid packs will offer great value. However, if you frequently use mobile data, you may need to buy an additional data pack.

Best for: Senior citizens, secondary SIM users, or those who rely on WiFi for data.

ALSO READ: Google Chrome high-risk alert issued: CERT-In issues warning for Windows, Mac, and Linux users

As one of the most widely used browsers, Chrome remains a target for cyber threats. Updating your browser is crucial to ensure your data and devices are secure from potential attacks.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 29: Avail free rewards for enhanced gameplay

The latest redeem codes for Free Fire MAX offer players an opportunity to enhance their gaming experience.