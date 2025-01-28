Google Chrome high-risk alert issued: CERT-In issues warning for Windows, Mac, and Linux users

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Google Chrome

Modi Government issues high-risk alert for Google Chrome users: CERT-In, India’s cybersecurity watchdog has issued a high-risk alert regarding the vulnerabilities in Google Chrome that could compromise the user data and devices. The alert urges users to update their browsers immediately to avoid potential security threats.

Who is affected?

The alert applies to users of Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms, including PC and laptop users. Smartphone users are relatively less affected.

Details of the vulnerabilities

The vulnerabilities, identified as CIVN-2025-0007 and CIVN-2025-0008, are categorized as critical and high-risk.

CIVN-2025-0007: Affects Chrome versions earlier than **132.0.6834.83/8r** for Windows and Mac.

CIVN-2025-0008: Targets Chrome versions earlier than **132.0.6834.110/111** for Windows and Mac, and versions before **132.0.6834.110** for Linux.

Technical issues behind the vulnerabilities

CERT-In has identified multiple flaws in Chrome, including:

Out-of-bounds memory access: Found in V8, Chrome’s JavaScript engine. Improper implementations: Affecting navigation, fullscreen, fenced frames, payments, extensions, and compositing. Integer overflow: Detected in Skia, a graphics library. Out-of-bounds read and stack buffer overflow: Found in metrics and tracing, respectively. Race conditions and insufficient data validation: Identified in Frames and Extensions.

CERT-In’s recommendations for users

To mitigate the risks, CERT-In recommends all users immediately apply the latest security patches by updating their Google Chrome browsers. Keeping your browser updated ensures protection against these critical vulnerabilities.

How to stay protected?

Check your current browser version in Settings > About Chrome. Update to the latest version for your respective platform. Stay vigilant and avoid clicking on unknown links or downloading unverified files.

ALSO READ: Samsung set to launch four new affordable 5G smartphones in India soon

Samsung is working towards expanding its 5G portfolio in the Indian market with four new devices: Galaxy A06, Galaxy F06, Galaxy F16, and Galaxy M16. Support pages for these models have gone live on Samsung’s India website, indicating an imminent launch. While the company has yet to make an official announcement, certifications and benchmark listings add weight to the speculation.

ALSO READ: Paytm launches 'Receive Money QR Widget' for Android: Instant payments with coin-drop sound

Paytm, one of the leading payments and financial services platforms, has rolled out its innovative 'Receive Money QR Widget' for Android users. Following a successful launch on iOS, this feature will enable users to display their Paytm QR code directly on their smartphone's home screen, which will enable seamless payment collection without opening the app.