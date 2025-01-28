Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung set to launch four new affordable 5G smartphones in India soon

Samsung is working towards expanding its 5G portfolio in the Indian market with four new devices: Galaxy A06, Galaxy F06, Galaxy F16, and Galaxy M16. Support pages for these models have gone live on Samsung’s India website, indicating an imminent launch. While the company has yet to make an official announcement, certifications and benchmark listings add weight to the speculation.

Model and certification details

The upcoming devices are identified with the following model numbers:

Galaxy A06: SM-A066B/DS

Galaxy F06: SM-E066B/DS

Galaxy F16: SM-E166P/DS

Galaxy M16: SM-M166P/DS

These model numbers were recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, confirming an Indian release.

Additionally, the Galaxy A06 and Galaxy F06 appeared in the Bluetooth SIG database, confirming 5G connectivity, Bluetooth, and WLAN capabilities.

Galaxy A06: First 5G phone in the A0x series

The Galaxy A06 is set to be the first 5G-enabled device in Samsung’s budget-friendly A0x lineup. Key expected specifications include:

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

Operating system: Android 15

RAM: 4GB

Performance: Geekbench scores of 731 (single-core) and 1,816 (multi-core)

The Galaxy F06 is rumoured to share similar specifications but is positioned as a slightly more premium alternative.

Galaxy F16 and M16: Potential rebranded models

The Galaxy F16 and M16 are speculated to be rebranded versions of the Galaxy A16, which debuted in October last year. Expected features include:

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ screen

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM: 8GB

Cameras: 50MP triple rear camera and 13MP front camera

Battery: 5,000mAh

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz)

Galaxy A06 4G variant already available

Notably, a 4G version of the Galaxy A06 was launched in September 2024, equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, 5,000mAh battery, 25W fast charging, and a 50MP dual-rear camera system.

