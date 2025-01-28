Meta AI introduces smarter way for Memory and Personalised Recommendations: How does it work?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meta AI

Meta, one of the leading telecom service providers has enhanced its AI chatbot with two exciting features aimed at making interactions more personalised and user-friendly. These upgrades promise a smarter AI experience, allowing it to learn more about users and cater to their preferences.

Memory in Meta AI

Meta's new memory feature has been designed to tailor interactions to individual users. Here's how it will work:

Customised conversations: The memory feature will let Meta AI remember certain details shared during chats.

Example: If a user mentions that they are vegetarian, the AI will remember this and suggest only vegetarian meal ideas for future interactions and recommendations.

User control and transparency: Meta has further assured that the users will be notified whenever the AI saves new information. Furthermore, users will have the option to delete saved details manually.

This memory feature has been rolling out to Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp for Android and iOS users in the US and Canada.

Personalised Recommendations with Meta AI: Another new feature will enable Meta AI to offer personalised suggestions by gathering insights from users’ social media profiles and in-app activities.

How will it work?

The AI could analyze your activity on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, such as Reels you have watched, posted or interacted with- to provide tailored recommendations.

Example: For instance, if you ask the chatbot for weekend plans, it could suggest a local music concert based on your interests and location.

Privacy concerns: Meta has not yet clarified whether users could opt out of sharing this information with the AI. This lack of transparency might raise privacy concerns among users.

Availability and plans

Both features are currently being rolled out in the US and Canada on Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. As Meta continues to innovate, these upgrades mark another step toward more interactive and intuitive AI experiences.

