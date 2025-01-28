Tuesday, January 28, 2025
     
Meta AI introduces smarter way for Memory and Personalised Recommendations: How does it work?

Meta has upgraded its AI chatbot with two features which aims at interacting more personalised and user-friendly. The new Memory feature is designed to make interactions more tailored and Personalised Recommendations will offer personalised suggestions.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 28, 2025 17:08 IST, Updated : Jan 28, 2025 17:08 IST
Meta ai, ai
Image Source : FILE Meta AI

Meta, one of the leading telecom service providers has enhanced its AI chatbot with two exciting features aimed at making interactions more personalised and user-friendly. These upgrades promise a smarter AI experience, allowing it to learn more about users and cater to their preferences.

Memory in Meta AI

Meta's new memory feature has been designed to tailor interactions to individual users. Here's how it will work:

Example: If a user mentions that they are vegetarian, the AI will remember this and suggest only vegetarian meal ideas for future interactions and recommendations.

  • User control and transparency: Meta has further assured that the users will be notified whenever the AI saves new information. Furthermore, users will have the option to delete saved details manually.

This memory feature has been rolling out to Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp for Android and iOS users in the US and Canada.

India Tv - Meta AI

Image Source : META AIMeta AI

  • Personalised Recommendations with Meta AI: Another new feature will enable Meta AI to offer personalised suggestions by gathering insights from users’ social media profiles and in-app activities.

India Tv - Meta AI

Image Source : META AIMeta AI

How will it work?

The AI could analyze your activity on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, such as Reels you have watched, posted or interacted with- to provide tailored recommendations.

Example: For instance, if you ask the chatbot for weekend plans, it could suggest a local music concert based on your interests and location.

Privacy concerns: Meta has not yet clarified whether users could opt out of sharing this information with the AI. This lack of transparency might raise privacy concerns among users.

Availability and plans

Both features are currently being rolled out in the US and Canada on Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. As Meta continues to innovate, these upgrades mark another step toward more interactive and intuitive AI experiences. 

ALSO READ: JioCoin explained: How to earn free coins and redeem them?

JioCoin is an innovative step by Reliance Jio to enhance user engagement while offering tangible rewards. With its easy earning process and potential uses across Jio’s ecosystem, it’s an exciting opportunity for users to maximize the benefits of their Jio subscriptions.

ALSO READ: Jio revolutionises UPI payments with free audio alerts on Jio Bharat phones for small business owners

Jio has introduced a new service that aims to help small business owners- where the customers will receive an audio alert directly on their smartphone whenever they make any UPI payment. Here are further details about the recent development.

 

