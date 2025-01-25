Jio revolutionises UPI payments with free audio alerts on Jio Bharat phones for small business owners

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom provider has come up with a new service that aims at benefiting small business owners. With the Jio Sound Pay service, customers will now receive an audio alert directly on their phone whenever they make a UPI payment. This new feature is expected to shake up the competition, particularly for giants like Paytm and PhonePe.

A big relief for small traders

The Jio Sound Pay service is designed with small businesses in mind, including grocery store owners, street vendors, and others who deal with UPI payments.

Traditionally, traders have had to pay a monthly fee of Rs 125 for sound box devices that alert them of payments.

Jio’s new service provides the same functionality without any extra cost. This will save traders around Rs 1,500 annually, making it an attractive option for cost-conscious business owners.

Jio Bharat Phone enhances accessibility for traders

The Jio Sound Pay service is supported on Jio Bharat phones, which are priced at Rs 699. These phones, which have become one of the most affordable 4G feature phones on the market, provide an easy, budget-friendly solution for traders to stay connected and receive payment alerts. Additionally, Jio Bharat phones come with access to more than 455 live TV channels and pre-installed services like Jio Cinema, Jio Saavn, and Jio Pay, making them an all-in-one option for small business owners.

How Jio Sound Pay challenges Paytm and PhonePe

With the Jio Sound Pay service being free of charge, it offers a strong alternative to the paid services of Paytm and PhonePe, which have long dominated the soundbox market.

Jio’s new service removes the need for additional devices and significantly lowers operating costs for small traders, making it a major competitor to these established brands.

Jio Bharat: More than just a phone

Jio Bharat phones are part of a broader initiative to make technology accessible to all. With multilingual support and features like Jio Pay, Jio Cinema, and Jio Saavn, the phones are tailored to suit the diverse needs of Indian users.

This combination of affordability and functionality is set to give Jio a significant edge in reaching a wider audience, especially in rural and small-town markets.

