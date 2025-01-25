5 amazing YouTube features you must know and use for enhanced experience

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube

YouTube, one of the largest video streaming platforms comprises a variety of content- from knowledge, cooking, and education to humour, songs and short movies. This platform offers all genres of content on any topic. These days, it's been discovered that many Indians use YouTube for entertainment and learning.

Earlier, Google, the parent company of the music streaming platform added several new features with many updates, to improve the user experience. And recently, YouTube has, once again rolled out several new features, specifically for Short format videos.

5 Best YouTube features you must know about

We all know that YouTube Premium service is another popular service where the users get the facility of ad-free video services from the company. A feature has also been added in the new update in which users will be able to watch YouTube shorts even without the internet.

The company has further rolled out 5 new features for the Premium subscriber.

1. High-quality sound

YouTube Premium now supports high-quality audio at a 256kbps bitrate, delivering enhanced sound for videos. This feature, previously available on YouTube Music, elevates the music and video streaming experience, providing users with next-level sound output.

2. PiP mode for Shorts

YouTube now enables the Shorts to run in Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, a feature which as previously limited to regular videos. This updated feature will enable the users to watch Shorts while multitasking on other apps, offering a more seamless and convenient viewing experience.

3. Shorts will run offline

Good news for iPhone users! YouTube has introduced an automatic download feature for Shorts which is only iOS supportive. Certainly, it is going to delight millions of users and this feature further enables the Shorts to be downloaded automatically, by enabling you to watch them even without an active internet connection.

4. Special ‘Ask Music’ feature

Google has added a feature called ‘Ask Music’ in YouTube Music which will provide convenience to millions of YouTube users. The biggest advantage of this feature is that you will be able to enjoy specific music with just one specific voice command.

5. ‘Ask Chat’ feature

Google has further added a new ‘Ask Chat’ button in the YouTube app which has been designed for iPhone users specifically. This button will let you ask any questions which are related to what is seen in the video.

