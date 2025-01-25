Samsung Galaxy S25 series pre-booking starts: How to book your device and avail necessary discount

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung has officially launched its latest flagship Galaxy S25 5G series in the Indian market, featuring three new models- Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G. For those who are planning to upgrade their smartphone, they could pre-book these devices which is open across major e-commerce platforms and offline retail stores.

What’s new in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series?

The Galaxy S25 series is packed with the latest AI features, that promise a seamless and advanced user experience.

The handsets are designed for innovation and performance, these smartphones come equipped with upgraded hardware, sleek designs and enhanced AI-powered software.

Pre-booking offers on Galaxy S25 series

Samsung is offering exclusive pre-order benefits for customers:

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Pre-book now to get benefits worth Rs 21,000.

Galaxy S25 Plus: Enjoy benefits worth Rs 12,000.

Galaxy S25: Get pre-booking benefits worth Rs 11,000.

Furthermore, customers who are looking forward to pre-booking the Galaxy S25 Plus can avail of no-cost EMI options for 9 months and Rs 7,000 cashback for selected payment methods.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Pricing and variants

Galaxy S25 will be available in two variants:

12GB + 256GB: Rs 80,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs 92,999

Galaxy S25 Plus will be available in two variants:

12GB + 256GB: Rs 99,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,11,999

Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available in three variants:

12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,29,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,41,999

12GB + 1TB: Rs 1,65,999

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Sale date

Samsung has scheduled the sales date for the Galaxy S25 series which will officially go live with the sale on February 7, 2025, in the Indian market.

