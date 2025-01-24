TRAI to test Jio, Airtel, and Vi’s voice and SMS-only plans: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TRAI Rule: Jio, Airtel and Vi's voice-only plans will have to pass the test

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently introduced new voice and SMS-only plans for those users who use just the handset for calls and sms and do not need the internet data. These plans have been launched in response to the instructions from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (commonly known as TRAI). However, TRAI has now raised concerns about the affordability of these plans.

TRAI’s statement on new plans

Earlier, TRAI instructed the telecom operators to offer low-cost Special Tariff Voucher (STV) plans and affordable voice and SMS-only options in December 2024. By following this, Jio, Airtel and Vi have rolled out new plans, but these offerings have sparked criticism due to their pricing which is being offered by the telecom service providers.

TRAI declared the testing of the new plans via an official post on its social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), where the telecom regulatory body stated that telecom companies must provide detailed information about these plans within 7 working days of their launch. TRAI emphasized that any changes to these new voucher plans must comply with its regulatory provisions.

Image Source : TRAI/XTRAI's Tweet post which was removed after a while

TRAI posted about the test on X and later removed the post hence, we do not know if the testing phase will start anytime soon for the telecom brands and their plans with no data.

Pricing concerns and possible changes

TRAI’s directive further aims at providing relief to customers who are struggling with expensive recharge plans. However, the pricing of these newly launched voice and SMS-only plans has raised eyebrows. Given the backlash, there is speculation that TRAI’s review may lead to a revision in the pricing of these plans.

Details of Jio, Airtel, and Vi plans

Jio plans:

Rs 458 Plan: Validity of 84 days.

Rs 1958 Plan: Validity of 365 days.

Airtel plans:

Rs 499 Plan: Validity of 84 days.

Rs 1959 Plan: Validity of 365 days.

Vodafone Idea plan:

Rs 1460 Plan: Validity of 270 days.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 24: Free vouchers and other rewards

ALSO READ: Perplexity launches AI assistant for Android to Take on ChatGPT, Alexa and Siri: What is it?