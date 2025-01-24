Friday, January 24, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. TRAI to test Jio, Airtel, and Vi’s voice and SMS-only plans: Know more

TRAI to test Jio, Airtel, and Vi’s voice and SMS-only plans: Know more

The primary aim of these plans was to provide budget-friendly options for customers seeking only voice and SMS services. However, their high pricing undermines this objective. As TRAI reviews these plans, customers can hope for more reasonable options shortly.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 24, 2025 18:47 IST, Updated : Jan 24, 2025 18:47 IST
TRAI Rule, Jio, Airtel, Vi, voice-only plans,
Image Source : FILE TRAI Rule: Jio, Airtel and Vi's voice-only plans will have to pass the test

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently introduced new voice and SMS-only plans for those users who use just the handset for calls and sms and do not need the internet data. These plans have been launched in response to the instructions from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (commonly known as TRAI). However, TRAI has now raised concerns about the affordability of these plans.

TRAI’s statement on new plans

Earlier, TRAI instructed the telecom operators to offer low-cost Special Tariff Voucher (STV) plans and affordable voice and SMS-only options in December 2024. By following this, Jio, Airtel and Vi have rolled out new plans, but these offerings have sparked criticism due to their pricing which is being offered by the telecom service providers.

TRAI declared the testing of the new plans via an official post on its social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), where the telecom regulatory body stated that telecom companies must provide detailed information about these plans within 7 working days of their launch. TRAI emphasized that any changes to these new voucher plans must comply with its regulatory provisions.

India Tv - TRAI

Image Source : TRAI/XTRAI's Tweet post which was removed after a while

TRAI posted about the test on X and later removed the post hence, we do not know if the testing phase will start anytime soon for the telecom brands and their plans with no data.

Pricing concerns and possible changes

TRAI’s directive further aims at providing relief to customers who are struggling with expensive recharge plans. However, the pricing of these newly launched voice and SMS-only plans has raised eyebrows. Given the backlash, there is speculation that TRAI’s review may lead to a revision in the pricing of these plans.

Details of Jio, Airtel, and Vi plans

Jio plans:

  • Rs 458 Plan: Validity of 84 days.
  • Rs 1958 Plan: Validity of 365 days.

Airtel plans:

Related Stories
Broadband to get cheaper in rural India as TRAI releases new recommendation

Broadband to get cheaper in rural India as TRAI releases new recommendation

TRAI Rule: How many days will Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL SIMs work without recharge?

TRAI Rule: How many days will Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL SIMs work without recharge?

TRAI rules: Jio, BSNL, Airtel, Vi users can keep their SIMs active for up to 90 days for just Rs 20

TRAI rules: Jio, BSNL, Airtel, Vi users can keep their SIMs active for up to 90 days for just Rs 20

TRAI data: BSNL suffers shock, loses 3 lakh subscribers in November, Jio's dominance returns

TRAI data: BSNL suffers shock, loses 3 lakh subscribers in November, Jio's dominance returns

TRAI issues clarification on voice-only plans, 90-day validity for inactive SIMs

TRAI issues clarification on voice-only plans, 90-day validity for inactive SIMs

TRAI guidelines: Jio launches affordable voice-only plans, valid for up to 365 days

TRAI guidelines: Jio launches affordable voice-only plans, valid for up to 365 days

TRAI voice-only plans: Airtel follows Jio, introduces new affordable plans

TRAI voice-only plans: Airtel follows Jio, introduces new affordable plans

TRAI mandate: Jio, Airtel, Vi introduce new voice and SMS-only plans

TRAI mandate: Jio, Airtel, Vi introduce new voice and SMS-only plans

  • Rs 499 Plan: Validity of 84 days.
  • Rs 1959 Plan: Validity of 365 days.

Vodafone Idea plan:

Rs 1460 Plan: Validity of 270 days.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 24: Free vouchers and other rewards

ALSO READ: Perplexity launches AI assistant for Android to Take on ChatGPT, Alexa and Siri: What is it?

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement