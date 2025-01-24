Friday, January 24, 2025
     
Perplexity launches AI assistant for Android to Take on ChatGPT, Alexa and Siri: What is it and how does it wo

Perplexity comes with the ability to handle real-world tasks like ride-hailing and restaurant bookings to make it a practical companion for everyday activities.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 24, 2025 11:29 IST, Updated : Jan 24, 2025 11:36 IST
Perplexity
Image Source : REUTERS Perplexity

Perplexity, an AI startup which Nvidia and Jeff Bezos back, has developed its new Perplexity Assistant, which is exclusively designed for Android users. This innovative tool enters the competitive AI assistant market, taking on industry leaders like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Amazon’s Alexa, and Apple’s Siri.

Perplexity Assistant: An AI companion for Android users

Perplexity Assistant offers a range of practical features and is available on Google Play Store in 15 languages. Users could even book dinner reservations, set reminders, hail rides and more with simple voice commands.

While the tool is currently limited to Android devices, Perplexity has expressed its interest in expanding its services to iOS, pending Apple’s approval.

The company spokesperson said, “We’d love to make it available on iOS, and if Apple gives us the right permissions, we’ll make it happen.”

India Tv - Perplexity

Image Source : PERPLEXITY Perplexity

Rising competition in the AI assistant market

The launch of Perplexity Assistant will enhance the growing competition in the AI-powered assistant space. OpenAI has recently debuted its Tasks feature for ChatGPT Team and Pro users which further aims at expanding its AI capabilities beyond traditional interactions.

Meanwhile, the tech giants are stepping up their game:

Apple has integrated advanced Apple Intelligence features into Siri and has partnered with OpenAI to enhance its assistant’s functionality.

Amazon is preparing a major upgrade for Alexa, with CEO Andy Jassy hinting at a revamped version expected soon.

Global reach with multi-language support

Perplexity Assistant will set itself apart from its multi-language support, to cater for a global audience. This feature will further highlight the company’s ambition to make advanced AI technology accessible and user-friendly worldwide.

A new era of AI-powered usability

Perplexity’s ability to handle real-world tasks like ride-hailing and restaurant bookings positions it as a practical tool for everyday life. Backed by influential investors like Nvidia and Jeff Bezos, the startup aims to bridge advanced AI with seamless usability, carving out a unique niche in the AI assistant market.

With its innovative features and ambitious vision, Perplexity Assistant is poised to challenge the dominance of established players and reshape the way users interact with technology.

