YouTube introduces exciting new features for Premium users: Details here

YouTube has rolled out several new updates for its Premium users, including high-quality audio, enhanced playback controls, experimental features and some exclusive bundles. These updates have been introduced to provide a more immersive and personalized experience for the users, as well as while making the YouTube Premium subscription an all-inclusive entertainment solution.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new features on the platform:

New experimental features for Premium subscribers

YouTube is now making multiple experimental tools which will be exclusively available for the Premium users, which could be availed from the official website of the company.

YouTube Premium: Key new features for the users

Faster playback speeds

This update will enable the subscribers to test out several new features at once, which will help in enhancing their viewing experience.

One of the most significant updates is the introduction of precise playback speed controls on mobile devices.

Users can now fine-tune playback speeds up to 4x, giving them better control over their viewing preferences.

Jump ahead feature on YouTube Web

The popular Jump Ahead feature was previously available only for mobile phone users and it is now accessible on YouTube web. This feature will enable the users to skip directly to the most engaging parts of a video.

High-quality audio

For those who like to enjoy music videos, for them, YouTube has upgraded the audio quality to 256kbps- which provides a richer and more immersive listening experience with improved clarity and depth.

iOS updates for YouTube Premium

Picture-in-picture for YouTube Shorts on iOS

The Picture-in-Picture mode for YouTube Shorts on iOS allows users to watch Shorts while using other apps simultaneously, improving multitasking capabilities.

Smart downloads for YouTube Shorts on iOS

Premium subscribers will have the ability to automatically download recommended Shorts for offline viewing, making it easier to enjoy content without an internet connection.

Exclusive bundle with Google One in the U.S.

In the US, YouTube Premium has further come up with an exclusive subscription bundle which will include: YouTube Premium and Google One Premium plan.

This package will offer:

Ad-free YouTube subscription

2 TB of cloud storage

Additional Google One perks at a discounted price.

Expanding popular features to new regions and platforms

1. Ask Music in the UK and Ireland

YouTube is further expanding its AI-powered ‘Ask Music’ feature to the UK and Ireland markets. This feature will enable the users to create personalized radio stations based on specific prompts like ‘upbeat workout tracks’ or ‘relaxing jazz’.

2. Conversational AI on iOS

YouTube is further rolling out access to its conversational AI assistant for iOS users. This assistant will provide answers to video-related questions and recommend content- without interrupting the video playback.

