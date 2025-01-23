Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung to manufacture Galaxy S25 smartphone at Noida Plant: Details

Samsung, a South Korean consumer electronics major launched its latest smartphone Galaxy S25 series in the Unpacked event recently and further announced that the Galaxy S25 smartphone will also be manufactured at its Noida plant in India, J B Park. The news was made official by the President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia.

Moreover, the Bengaluru-based R&D centre of Samsung, the biggest centre outside South Korea, has 'contributed significantly' to the development of the S25 series of Galaxy AI.

The new flagship phone, which comes in three variants Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 - will help Samsung to strengthen its AI ecosystem in India.

This will also help Samsung position itself in the super-premium smartphone segment, priced over 800 dollars, in the Indian market, where it is facing stiff competition from Apple.

The new phone has a customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, which delivers greater on-device processing power for its Galaxy AI and a superior camera range and control with Galaxy's next-gen ProVisual, the South Korean Chaebol claimed.

Speaking about Galaxy S25, Park said, "We will also manufacture the new Galaxy S25 series at our Noida plant in India."

Samsung's plant in Noida is one of the world's largest smartphone manufacturing centres for the South Korean Chaebol.

The price of Galaxy S25 starts from Rs 80,999 for 12GB RAM and 250 GB storage and goes up to Rs 1.

65 lakh for Galaxy S25 Ultra for 12GB RAM and 1 TB storage.

S25+ has been priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,11,999 for 256 GB and 512 GB storage.

During the launch, Samsung also teased another model called GalaxyS25 Edge, but it did not share its launch date or pricing.

Though the company has not yet declared the prices, however, experts said it would be almost similar to its predecessor S24.

"We are confident that Galaxy S 25 will prove to be more popular than its S 24 series," he added.

In S25, Samsung is upgrading AI features such as circle to search, making it more helpful, fast and contextual.

According to Park, "In fact, Indian consumers are the biggest users of Galaxy AI features such as circle to search and call assist."

Circle to search now quickly recognises phone numbers, emails and URLs on your screen, letting you call, email or visit a website with a single tap, the company claimed.

Samsung, which starts the year with the launch of S25, expects 2025 to be a "bigger year" for the Indian smartphone industry, Park said in a media round table here.

Galaxyx S25 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch QHD+ (Quad HD+) display, and a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera sensor, which has been upgraded from the previous 12MP.

It has a 5,000 mAh battery and according to the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, the device uses a minimum of 50 per cent recycled cobalt for its battery.

"Galaxy S25 will be the first Galaxy smartphone to feature batteries made with recycled cobalt sourced from previous Galaxy devices or the batteries discarded during the manufacturing process," it said.

Commenting on the development, Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business T M Roh said, "Galaxy S25 series opens the door to an AI-integrated OS that fundamentally shifts how we use technology and how we live our lives."

