TRAI guidelines: Jio launches affordable voice-only plans, valid for up to 365 days

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (commonly known as TRAI) has recently mandated that telecom companies introduce affordable voice-only plans for users who rely on calling and SMS, without needing data services. In response to the guidelines, Jio has come up with two new voice-only prepaid plans, which will offer long-term validity and unlimited calling benefits. These plans will cater specifically to users looking for budget-friendly phone and SMS options.
Here’s a closer look at Jio’s new latest voice only plans:
Jio’s Rs. 458 recharge plan
This plan will be valid for 84 days
It will offer unlimited voice calling across India
Will give free national roaming
No mobile data limit
User will get 1,000 free SMS
They will further get Jio Cinema and Jio TV apps
This plan is ideally designed for users who are looking for short-term affordability with essentials like calling and SMS benefits only.
Jio’s Rs. 1,958 recharge plan
This plan will be valid for 365 days (1 year)
It will offer unlimited voice calling to any network across India
It will provide free national roaming
User will get 3,600 free SMS for 365 days in total
No mobile data
Users will get complimentary access to Jio Cinema and Jio TV apps
This year-long plan has been designed for users who are prioritizing uninterrupted calling benefits for an entire year.
Changes to Jio’s value plan list
Alongside the introduction of these two new plans, Jio has further removed two budget-friendly plans. Here are the details:
Rs. 1,899 Plan: This plan offered 24GB of data with a validity of 336 days.
Rs. 479 Plan: This plan offers 6GB of data with a validity of 84 days.
The recent changes reflect Jio’s commitment towards TRAI’s vision for cost-effective voice-only services in the Indian market for better usability, which will help them to scale the business faster and smarter.
