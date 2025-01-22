Samsung Galaxy S24 5G gets a massive price drop ahead of Galaxy S25 launch

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24 5G

Samsung has slashed the price of its 2024 flagship Galaxy S24 series ahead of the global launch of the Galaxy S25 series, which is scheduled for tonight (January 22). The price cut looks like a strategic move from the company providing a massive price cut of around Rs 25,000.

Samsung Galaxy S24 gets a massive price drop

Samsung Galaxy S24 256GB variant which was originally priced at Rs 79,999, is now available for Rs 55,090 - a 31 per cent price drop on the original launch price.

On the other hand, the 128GB variant of Galaxy S24 is listed at Rs 50,999

The 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 69,999.

Buyers can further avail a cashback offer of up to Rs 1,650 and bring the handset home with an initial EMI of Rs 2,666. The discounts are applicable across e-commerce platforms, which will provide additional affordability to the consumers.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Specifications

1. Display:

It comes with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution

It has a punch-hole design with a 120Hz refresh rate

The display has been protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor

2. Performance and Storage:

The smartphone is powered by the Samsung Exynos 2400 deca-core processor

It comes with 8GB RAM and storage options from 128GB to 512GB storage

For connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity

The device comes with an IP68 rating to protect the device from water and dust

3. Camera details:

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup: 12MP ultra-wide lens 50MP wide-angle lens 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom



It further supports OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) for sharper photos and videos- the series is known for great camera muscles

On the front, it has a 12MP shooter

4. Software and features:

The handset runs on OneUI 6.0 based on Android 14 OS

Talking about the AI-powered features, the Galaxy S24 comes with Circle to Search, AI Magic Eraser and AI Editor

5. Battery and charging:

Back by a 4,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging

The device supports wireless charging too

Why the Galaxy S24 is now a better deal?

The price is the best reason for buying this flagship smartphone, which was launched last year. The handset is available at a major price drop, and it further comes with the Exynos 2400 processor, 120Hz AMOLED display, and AI-enhanced camera capabilities, making it an attractive choice for those who are looking for a flagship smartphone under a better budget.

With discounts and cashback offers, the smartphone is considered to be one of the most value-packed options in its category.

